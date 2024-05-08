Conga Earns 2024 Top Rated Awards for Three Products from TrustRadius

Being recognized by the TrustRadius community is an honor and speaks to Conga's ongoing commitment to provide excellent solutions that deliver value for customers. Post this

With a trScore of 8.7 out of 10 and more than 145 verified reviews and ratings, Conga has further solidified its position as a competitive leader in the eight categories amongst the valued TrustRadius community.

Since 2016, the TrustRadius Top Rated Awards have become the B2B's industry standard for unbiased recognition of technology products. Based entirely on customer feedback, they have never been influenced by analyst opinions or status as a TrustRadius customer. Here is a detailed criteria breakdown of the methodology and scoring that TrustRadius uses to determine Top Rated winners.

"Being recognized by the TrustRadius community is an honor and speaks to Conga's ongoing commitment to provide excellent solutions that deliver value for customers," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "We extend sincere appreciation to our customers for supporting Conga and sharing your feedback with us. Recognitions like this drive us to continue delivering outstanding solutions to help businesses overcome organizational complexities and ultimately simplify processes."

Visit TrustRadius to see what other verified users are saying about Conga's Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, or share your own feedback related to Conga CLM, Conga CPQ, and Conga Composer.

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, CO and has offices across the United States, India, and Ireland. Visit conga.com for more information.

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius is the most trusted research and review platform for business leaders to find and select the right software for their needs. Decision-makers across industries rely on verified, peer-based guidance and research from TrustRadius. Vendors engage and convert high-intent buyers by telling their unique stories through rich reviews. Over 12 million visitors a year create and engage with high-quality review content and data on Trustradius.com. Headquartered in Austin, TX, TrustRadius was founded by successful entrepreneurs and is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

