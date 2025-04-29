Conga Earns Leader Status in G2 Spring 2025 Reports for Revenue Lifecycle Management Solutions

Congratulations to Conga for appearing in our G2 Reports this season, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers. Post this

G2 Grid Reports help buyers understand the competitive landscape for a category by plotting each product or service against Satisfaction and Market Presence scores. The G2 Grid Reports rank dozens of Document Generation and CLM vendors based on the responses of real users for each of the related questions featured in the G2 review form. Conga was awarded the Leader badges by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar products in related categories.

"Every quarter, G2 ranks the best products across thousands of reports by category, company size, geography, and report type," said Sydney Sloan, CMO of G2. "These reports serve as tailored guides for software buyers researching solutions that meet their specific business needs. Congratulations to Conga for appearing in our G2 Reports this season, thanks to the positive experiences shared by their customers."

G2 examines vendor performance by G2 Score, which is based on reviews gathered from its user community, as well as data aggregated from online sources and social networks. G2 applies a unique algorithm to this data to calculate the customer Satisfaction and Market Presence scores in real time.

When reviewing Conga Composer, one enterprise user noted "It makes creating documents super easy, especially when working with Salesforce. You can pull in data, customize templates, and generate polished reports in no time. It saves a lot of effort and helps keep everything accurate." One engineer lauded Conga CLM for "its ability to streamline the entire contract process with customizable solutions."

"We are honored to consistently be named a Leader in G2's reports for both CLM and document generation; it's a testament to the lasting impact our solutions have on our customers," said Chris Bishop, Chief Customer Officer of Conga. "This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us and our commitment to delivering intuitive, powerful solutions that streamline critical business processes. We're proud to see our team's dedication and innovation acknowledged by the very people who use our products every day."

To learn more, read about G2's Quarterly Market Reports and scoring methodology.

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than a million people annually — including employees at all Fortune 500 companies — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation and grow their business — including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

