Conga Empowers Avier Wealth Advisors to Automate Complex Business Processes to Deliver Higher Quality Customer Experiences

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced today that it continues to drive immense value for Avier Wealth Advisors, a boutique wealth management firm serving high-net-worth technology industry professionals, to automate complex tasks that require regulatory compliance, to save company time, reduce errors, and create a scalable system for an improved customer experience.

Headquartered in Bellevue, Wash., Avier Wealth Advisors provides comprehensive financial planning and investment advisory services to more than 500 active clients with greater than $600M of assets under management. Providing high-quality financial guidance to diverse clients requires financial acumen and client-facing counsel, but it's also coupled with many time-intensive, manual tasks to ensure regulatory compliance. For any single client distribution request, there are multiple different, complex tasks and steps required. If one of these steps doesn't take place sequentially and accurately, the client-requested action could be delayed.

Avier Wealth Advisors sought a workflow automation solution within Salesforce that could support complex tasks while addressing other challenges like accurately tracking client data, ensuring tasks are completed in a timely and uniform manner, and creating and distributing tasks automatically, all while enhancing the firm's ability to scale.

By implementing Conga Orchestrate, Avier has been able to create repeatable processes in Salesforce to manage complex workflows. And because Avier Wealth Advisors' workflows and processes run automatically once specific conditions are met in a client's Salesforce record, as the firm grows, more processes will be refined and defined within Conga Orchestrate allowing Avier to further scale the business.

"Wealth management is a business of details. The more tasks we automate, the fewer opportunities there are for things to fall through the cracks. When we first started using Conga Orchestrate over a decade ago, it took us out of the 'Paperclip and Post-it Note Era,'" said Lars Phillips, Partner and Lead Advisor at Avier Wealth Advisors. "Conga Orchestrate turned our customer relationship management processes from a Rolodex into a member of our team."

With Conga Orchestrate, Avier Wealth Advisors is now able to unify, automate, and standardize processes, allowing their team of professionals to rededicate time to higher-value activities and invest deeper in client relationships. Avier Advisors is also able to ensure that all client tasks are routed to the correct team member and in the right order, preventing employee bottlenecks and process delays. Furthermore, processes can easily be adjusted without major upheaval or complex coding as compliance, department, or staffing needs change, plus, Conga supports the ability to onboard new employees to the software quickly, reducing the need for in-depth staff training.

"Conga Orchestrate has become the lifeblood of our business. Avier will run close to 5,000 tasks this year, which translates to 5,000 tasks automatically delegated, tasks someone doesn't have to fish out of their email and build into their daily workflow," said Phillips.

With automation, Avier benefits from a layer of redundancy in their operations with a series of checks and balances to ensure that key client steps are completed in the right order. Conga Orchestrate's automated report generation also makes necessary auditing easier by ensuring that any Avier Wealth Advisors employee can check the process of a task or receive a notification.

"Today's wealth advisors are grappling with a number of critical factors when it comes to client requests. They need to ensure timeliness, accuracy, and compliance, all while delivering a top-notch customer experience," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "We're happy that Avier Wealth Advisors understands the important role of automation in supporting this need and that Conga can serve as the partner to help their team streamline operations and eliminate workflow complexities. We look forward to deepening our partnership and continuing to support their team in providing high-quality financial leadership for years to come."

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on X (formerly Twitter): @congahq.

About Avier Wealth Advisors

Avier Wealth Advisors is a financial planning and investment management firm located in Bellevue, Washington. Avier has a specific focus on tech company employees in the Pacific Northwest and beyond.

Your financial success is a journey we take together. It is our mission to guide you through every step of the process while building a personalized plan, aligned with your goals. We are here to celebrate your successes and to help you navigate any challenges that may arise.

With our commitment to honest and transparent communication, you can trust that your interests always come first. As fee-only fiduciaries, we minimize conflicts of interest so that we can focus solely on what matters most to you.

