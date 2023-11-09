Conga Empowers Peloton Consulting Group to Boost Efficiencies and Reduce Risk While Nearly Doubling Contracting Output

Conga offers a 360-degree view of our sales and provides a streamlined, user-friendly, and customizable solution to meet our growing and diverse project needs. Post this

Amid Peloton's rapid expansion, the legal team wrestled with managing the status of contracts and multiple formats, while dedicating extensive hours to maintaining their contract review pace amid a growing workload. Previously, Peloton tracked all contracts and RFPs in Excel spreadsheets, offering limited views into the contract lifecycle. The team also lacked a centralized communication and document management platform, complicating the contract process and necessitating the adoption of new software to automate the increasingly untenable manual workflows.

Peloton sought a comprehensive contract management system within Salesforce that could offer visibility and real-time tracking into all contract data. The company decided to leverage Conga Contracts for Salesforce, which expedited implementation and allowed Peloton's procurement and legal teams to control and maintain contract templates. The team can now easily store and update contracts in a central location within Salesforce, eliminating the burden of juggling outdated versions outside the system.

By implementing Conga's Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution, Peloton has significantly accelerated productivity, reducing contract review and execution time from days or hours to just minutes. Conga's solutions have further enabled Peloton to decrease administrative burden by automating and centralizing contract processes, allowing the legal team to better allocate 50% of their time away from internal check-ins and manual process updates to focus on legal strategy and efficiency.

"Conga offers a 360-degree view of our sales and provides a streamlined, user-friendly, and customizable solution to meet our growing and diverse project needs," said Elise Hiller, Chief Legal Officer, Peloton Consulting Group. "What we truly value about Conga Contracts for Salesforce is its multifaceted utility, which enhances contract management and offers advantages to other teams across Peloton. As we grow and expand our business, this solution proves to be a versatile, rather than one-dimensional tool."

Before implementing Conga CLM solutions, Peloton reviewed Master Service Agreements (MSAs) using client-drafted agreements 65% of the time, leading to more time spent negotiating terms and conditions. With the new MSA template, Peloton has successfully reversed this trend, with clients now accepting Peloton's MSA 65% of the time, resulting in substantial time savings, improved contract terms, and decreased business risk.

"The ability to automate manual processes for contract management is crucial for businesses, especially for organizations leading the charge for digital transformation in an ever-changing technologically driven landscape," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "By embracing Conga's automated solutions, Peloton Consulting Group has streamlined operations to enhance transparency and accessibility across the entire contract lifecycle, enabling the team to increase contracting speed and focus on more strategic initiatives for continued business success."

