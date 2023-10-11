Conga Launches Conga Sign and Conga Composer on Revenue Lifecycle Cloud Solution

In today's fast-paced business environment, customers need scalable and reliable solutions to support their digital transformation efforts and drive business outcomes. Tweet this

Offering unparalleled flexibility for customers, Conga Composer can now receive data from any CRM, ERP, or data source to populate and create pixel-perfect documents individually or in bulk quantities via automation, while Conga Sign will enable a more feature-rich, secure, and internationally-compliant contract solution that can be integrated into each stage of the revenue lifecycle.

Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud combines these leading solutions, enabling customers to integrate eSignature and document generation capabilities across the revenue lifecycle, creating a one-of-a-kind offering. Customers can white-label Conga Sign from beginning to end for organizational consistency, while receiving high-quality customer support, all for 30% less than other industry-leading solutions.

The following updates are additional enhancements to Conga's product suite:

Conga Contract Intelligence New Features: Conga's AI-powered contract capabilities will roll out custom AI models for early adopters and APIs for an intelligent contract repository, easily syncing data from the Conga Platform to Salesforce and more.

Conga Contracts for Salesforce Advancements: Conga Contracts for Salesforce will integrate quick and seamless deployment from within the Salesforce Revenue Cloud for easier creation of contract clauses. Additional obligation management features will allow customers to easily set up obligation bundles, create clauses in the library, automatically generate obligations at the start of a contract and more.

Conga Manage and Fulfill Additional Efficiencies: Conga Manage and Fulfill products will be releasing invoice summaries, draft usage rating, and split billing to automate and streamline billing processes.

"In today's fast-paced business environment, customers need scalable and reliable solutions to support their digital transformation efforts and drive business outcomes," said Grant Peterson, Chief Product Officer of Conga. "Launching Conga Sign and Conga Composer on the Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud will deliver improved performance to these already feature rich solutions. Our customers can leverage these eSignature and document generation capabilities across their entire revenue lifecycle – and elsewhere in their business – to streamline operations, reduce friction, and enhance the overall experiences of their customers."

For more information on Conga's cutting-edge product suite and Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud, visit: https://conga.com/products/revenue-lifecycle-suite.

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Conga, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.conga.com

SOURCE Conga