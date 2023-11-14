Conga Named a Leader in Nucleus Research's 2023 CPQ Technology Value Matrix

Conga CPQ delivers seamless buying experiences throughout the revenue lifecycle, enabling customers to eliminate manual processes and create better selling behaviors, leading to higher win rates. Post this

Conga CPQ eliminates manual processes and drives better selling behaviors throughout the revenue lifecycle. With Conga CPQ, customers can generate pricing for quotes, proposals, invoices, and renewals faster and more accurately, relieving their teams from time-consuming manual work.

Customers gain the advantage of a natively integrated user experience in Salesforce with Conga CPQ, which boasts integration with several other platforms including Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle. Its unified data model also enables users to define a single set of rules for complex configuration and pricing across sales operations, partner portals, and self-service while avoiding the added stress of managing API connectivity across multiple channels.

"Conga CPQ delivers seamless buying experiences throughout the revenue lifecycle, enabling customers to eliminate manual processes and create better selling behaviors, leading to higher win rates," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "Achieving leader position in the Nucleus CPQ Technology Value Matrix for a second consecutive year highlights our persistence in creating innovative, industry-leading solutions that empower our customers to develop smarter deals and drive revenue more effectively."

Organizations can create self-service capabilities for guided configuration and contracted pricing using Conga's CPQ APIs that can be integrated with any B2B e-commerce site or partner portal. With one set of APIs on a unified data model, Conga CPQ API is CRM-agnostic, and the same catalog and pricing information can be utilized across the entire organization. Conga CPQ offers flexibility to add world-class CPQ capabilities to existing revenue operations through a phased approach at a pace that best supports an organization's business needs.

To learn more about Conga's CPQ solutions, visit https://conga.com/products/conduct-commerce.

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on X (formerly Twitter): @congahq.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Conga, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.conga.com

SOURCE Conga