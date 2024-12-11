Conga Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Applications for Commerce 2024 - 2025 Vendor Assessment

Conga CPQ helps organizations streamline intricate configurations, improve quote accuracy, and drive faster, more efficient sales processes – making them a trusted partner for busineConga CPQ helps organizations streamline intricate configurations, improve quote accuracy, and drive faster, more efficient sales processes – making them a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their revenue operations.sses seeking to optimize their revenue operations. Post this

"The demand for advanced CPQ solutions has never been greater. In today's competitive landscape, businesses face increasing pressure to manage complex product configurations, deliver accurate quotes, and accelerate the sales cycle without compromising efficiency," said Heather Hershey, IDC Research Director, Worldwide Digital Commerce Strategy. "Conga has emerged as a Leader in this space, providing sophisticated software that addresses these challenges head-on. Conga CPQ helps organizations streamline intricate configurations, improve quote accuracy, and drive faster, more efficient sales processes – making them a trusted partner for businesses seeking to optimize their revenue operations."

According to the report, "One of the customers interviewed for this research reported a boost in efficiency via the deployment of Conga CPQ, with one customer indicating that they were able to reduce the time spent on sales calls by approximately 70%." The report went on to say, "One customer interviewed in this assessment indicated that Conga provided them with a very supportive and hands-on customer success manager who is responsive, quick, and "really seems to care."

The report also noted, "Conga is a solid choice if CLM capabilities need to be coupled with the CPQ. Conga CLM supports various industries with its robust functionality that includes advanced workflow automation, real-time visibility into contract statuses, and compliance management tools, making it ideal for businesses looking to optimize their contractual operations alongside their pricing and quoting activities."

"We are proud that Conga CPQ has been recognized as a Leader by the IDC MarketScape. We believe this achievement reflects our focus on empowering businesses with innovative, intelligent tools that streamline the quoting process, enhance accuracy, and drive revenue growth," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "As organizations increasingly look to automate and optimize their sales processes, Conga remains dedicated to delivering solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers and help them achieve sustained success."

Conga CPQ eliminates manual processes and drives better selling behaviors throughout the revenue lifecycle. It's the only product on the market known to process up to 10,000 lines in a single quote with sub-second response, with functionality that allows users to support bundled sales, recurring product sales, and usage-based sales. With Conga's guided selling framework, users can generate quotes more accurately and efficiently by leveraging the solution's recommendations for products, services, and bundles.

Customers gain the advantage of a natively integrated user experience in Salesforce with Conga CPQ, which also boasts integration with several other platforms including Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle. Its unified data model also enables users to define a single set of rules for complex configuration and pricing across sales operations, partner portals, and self-service while avoiding the added stress of managing API connectivity across multiple channels.

Read an excerpt from the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Applications for Commerce 2024-2025 Vendor Assessment. To learn more about Conga CPQ, visit: https://conga.com/products/conga-cpq

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

