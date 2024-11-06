Conga Named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Contract Lifecycle Management for Corporate Legal 2024 Vendor Assessment

We believe the recognition of Conga as a Leader in the Corporate Legal market serves as a true testament to our ongoing efforts to help businesses transform and automate contract management to gain greater visibility into contract processes. Post this

Other strengths of Conga's CLM platform emphasized in the assessment include its interfaces for every horizontal and vertical, including differentiated capabilities for legal within manufacturing, biotech, financial services, and others. Conga's integrations and large partner ecosystem provide a CLM solution that easily integrates into any technology stack and enables each user to work where they want, which was also noted as a strength, along with its customizable platform that can be tailored to any and every organization.

Conga is a decade-long leader in CLM and AI, empowering all departments to get what they need from contracting by helping customers deliver a revenue advantage, streamline operations, reduce risk, and lower supplier costs. Conga CLM provides data and insights to help organizations effectively manage their obligations, team, customers, suppliers, and contracts.

"Demands for productivity are increasing, the global business and legal environment is constantly evolving, and there is never-ending pressure to improve revenue and profit on a tight budget," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "We believe the recognition of Conga as a Leader in the Corporate Legal market serves as a true testament to our ongoing efforts to help businesses transform and automate contract management to gain greater visibility into contract processes, improve customer experience, drive faster sales cycle times, and ultimately faster time to revenue for better business outcomes."

Conga CLM offers end-to-end functionality that delivers better contract outcomes with state-of-the-art data extraction, integrated AI models, and legal data verification services to ensure the data businesses rely on is accurate and easy to access and report on. Rather than wasting time searching through contracts to answer questions, legal teams can leverage Conga CLM's AI Copilot functionality to quickly retrieve information about specific contracts, clauses, terms or numbers to streamline tracking and reporting and ensure commitments are met. The ability to automatically connect contract data and processes across departments breaks down internal silos, empowering everyone to work where they want and access the information they need with a user interface that integrates with any CRM, ERP, or procurement system.

Read the full IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Contract Lifecycle Management for Corporate Legal 2024 Vendor Assessment. To learn more about Conga CLM, visit: https://conga.com/products/contract-management/conga-contract-lifecycle-management

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Conga, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.conga.com

SOURCE Conga