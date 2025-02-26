Conga Named as a Leader by Independent Research Firm in CPQ Evaluation

Receiving the highest score possible in the revenue lifecycle management criterion and being acknowledged as a customer favorite in the evaluation reinforces for us the impact of our solutions in driving efficiency, accuracy, and revenue growth. Post this

In its vendor profile of the company, the Forrester report states, Conga's "roadmap plans are some of the most comprehensive in the market and its execution and focus remain positively aligned on the customer experience. Customers expressed strong faith in the current leadership and felt Conga's professional services implementation and post sale support were great. Conga is a customer favorite in this evaluation." Forrester's take is that "Conga is a great choice for firms looking to integrate and streamline their end-to-end revenue lifecycle management processes."

"We are honored that Conga CPQ has been recognized as a leader in the Forrester Wave for CPQ," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "Receiving the highest score possible in the revenue lifecycle management criterion and being acknowledged as a customer favorite in the evaluation reinforces for us the impact of our solutions in driving efficiency, accuracy, and revenue growth. As businesses navigate increasingly complex sales processes, our commitment remains steadfast in delivering intelligent, scalable CPQ solutions that empower organizations to close deals faster and optimize their revenue operations."

Conga's CPQ solution helps businesses streamline the sales process by enabling them to configure complex product offerings, set accurate pricing, and generate precise quotes swiftly. By automating these critical functions, Conga CPQ empowers businesses to reduce mistakes in the sales process and therefore prevent lost deals, accelerate the overall sales cycle, and enhance customer satisfaction. By leveraging Conga's analytics and reporting tools that track real-time performance for better data-driven decisions, sales teams are able to close deals and drive profitable sales quickly, efficiently, and with more accuracy than ever before.

For more details on Conga's recognition in The Forrester Wave™: Configure, Price, Quote Solutions, Q1 2025 report, visit: https://conga.com/resources/2025-forrester-wave-cpq-report

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

