Conga Named Best Contract Management Software in 2023 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

Leading revenue lifecycle management provider wins the category for the second consecutive year

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced today that it has been named a winner of Best Contract Management Software in the sixth annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards for the second consecutive year. The awards recognize breakthrough solutions and companies from the global MarTech industry.

Notably, Conga was recognized for its innovative Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) solution, which helps companies standardize contract management, streamline contract workflows, and create a centralized contract database. Conga CLM provides faster contract creation and labor reduction, accelerates contract delivery, recovers revenue from optimized renewals, and avoids costs from improved management. According to a study conducted by Forrester Consulting, Conga's CLM solution achieved an estimated 294% return on investment (ROI) and $19.3 million in financial benefits over three years.

Conga CLM also applies artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to deliver certainty and accuracy for businesses, regardless of industry and size, empowering teams to be more efficient – reducing contract turnaround time from weeks and days to minutes. Conga delivers transformational capabilities and tools that drive operational excellence across all teams, processes, and systems to help organizations realize predictable revenue growth.

"We are honored to be recognized as the winner of Best Contract Management Software in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards for the second year in a row. We have continued to invest in and evolve our world-class CLM solution, and the results speak for themselves," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "We look forward to continuing to empower companies to optimize their contract management, drive revenue certainty, and enhance their overall operations in the current economic environment and build sustainable growth for years to come."

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards highlight the products, solutions, and companies within sales, advertising, and marketing technology markets. MarTech Breakthrough Awards are determined based on scoring from an expert panel of judges that determine the best of the best from thousands of competitive entries.

For more information on Conga's award-winning CLM solution, visit https://conga.com/.

