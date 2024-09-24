Conga Named Best Contract Management Software in 2024 MarTech Breakthrough Awards

To be chosen for the third consecutive year is a testament to Conga's commitment to staying ahead of the curve in CLM offerings and maintaining the highest industry standard for our robust customer base. Post this

Conga CLM with AI empowers businesses by mitigating risk, reducing contract creation to close time, and helping cut supplier costs. State-of-the-art AI models increase accuracy and extract text and data from contracts and tables. These capabilities enable teams to operate more efficiently, reducing tasks from weeks and days to mere minutes while uncovering contract insights that help optimize revenue and improve accuracy.

"We are honored to be named the winner of the Best Contract Management Software in the MarTech Breakthrough Awards. To be chosen for the third consecutive year is a testament to Conga's commitment to staying ahead of the curve in CLM offerings and maintaining the highest industry standard for our robust customer base," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "As a decade-long leader in CLM and AI, we're proud to offer our customers unparalleled flexibility to manage contracts across platforms, which creates a more seamless experience and gives our customers a revenue advantage."

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards highlight the products, solutions, and companies within sales, advertising, and marketing technology markets. MarTech Breakthrough Awards are determined based on scoring from an expert panel of judges that determine the best of the best from thousands of competitive entries.

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

