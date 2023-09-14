Conga Positioned as Leader in Two Aragon Research GlobeTM Reports

Leading revenue lifecycle management provider named a Leader in Workflow and Content Automation and Digital Transaction Management for 2023

BROOMFIELD, Colo., Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conga, the global leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management solutions, announced today that it has been positioned by Aragon Research, Inc. as a "Leader" in two 2023 GlobeTM Reports, including the Globe for Workflow and Content Automationi and the Globe for Digital Transaction Managementii.

Aragon Research's third annual Globe for Workflow and Content Automation evaluates 12 vendors in the market. Conga was named a "Leader" in the report for the second consecutive year, which acknowledged its increased focus on expanding its product line and investing in cutting-edge technologies like content AI for the evolving needs of the market. Conga Sign and Conga Composer are touted as flagship offerings for their focus on revenue and diverse applications across multiple industries.

Conga was also named a "Leader" in Aragon Research's seventh annual research Globe for Digital Transaction Management, which examines 20 providers that assist enterprises with digital transaction management with use cases focused on customer and employee transactions. Conga's new Conga Revenue Lifecycle Cloud solution was identified for its comprehensive capabilities to manage revenue, including configuring, price, and quote, contracting, negotiating, managing, fulfilling, collecting, and renewals. Conga Sign was also positioned as a flagship offering as a complement to Conga's workflow and content automation platform.

"We are honored to be recognized as a leader by Aragon Research in two of its key reports on the workflow and content automation and digital transaction management markets," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "Conga is committed to providing our customers with a high-quality, constantly evolving product suite that helps solve their biggest challenges in revenue. We believe our positioning in the Globe for Workflow and Content Automation and Globe for Digital Transaction Management serves as a testament to Conga's continued growth and innovation to provide solutions that connect and streamline every process in the revenue lifecycle while delivering customer satisfaction."

The leader in managing documents like contracts and quotes end-to-end, Conga streamlines document and lifecycle management for greater efficiency and insights. Conga delivers transformational capabilities and tools that drive operational excellence across all teams, processes, and systems to help organizations realize predictable revenue growth. For these capabilities, Conga was also named as a winner in two Aragon Research Awards in 2022, the Innovation Award for Workflow and Content Automation category and the Women in Technology Award.

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

i Aragon Research "The Aragon Research GlobeTM for Workflow and Content Automation, 2023" by Jim Lundy, June 2023.

ii Aragon Research "The Aragon Research GlobeTM for Digital Transaction Management, 2023" by Jim Lundy, June 2023.

