Conga Ranked a Top Vendor in 2024 MGI Research Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM) Buyers Guide

According to the report, "Conga has one of the highest scoring management teams and is only one of two CLM vendors able to meet the needs of hyperscale use cases, i.e., the needs of very large enterprises with demanding legal, procurement, and organizational sophistication. The Product score reflects broad functionality and a newly built core platform. Conga has a large partner community and sizable sales team. The company also demonstrated a strong ability to manage and deliver positive results through multiple challenges and across a multi-product business. The company is growing, profitable, and has proven a capacity to win and deliver CLM projects for some of the most recognizable brands in the world."

"Contract life cycle management is becoming a core system of record – organizations of all sizes need to get control of the data contained with their contracts which are the lifeblood of the business," said Andrew Dailey, Managing Director at MGI Research. "The MGI Ratings report evaluated Conga on nearly 150 different criteria across five major rating categories against a very strong and competitive peer group of CLM suppliers. Conga remains one of the top providers of CLM solutions for complex, multinational enterprises looking to effectively address their contract management challenges."

Conga's CLM solution helps businesses transform unique complexities for contract management by simplifying and automating contract processes across departments. Through real-time collaboration and tracking, businesses of all sizes can mitigate risk and close deals faster during the contract negotiation and execution phase of revenue lifecycle management. Conga CLM is an end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution built to automate complex processes, including the ability to manage buy- and sell-side contracts across geographies and departments. It empowers everyone involved in the process, increases visibility, and enforces compliance while maximizing revenue potential.

"As businesses increasingly look for advantages to increase competitiveness and long-term organizational growth, Conga CLM helps companies standardize and simplify workflows to create efficiencies and close deals faster through end-to-end optimization, enabling teams to effectively manage revenue and build stronger relationships," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "It's an honor to be recognized in MGI Research's report. This achievement further validates the performance of Conga CLM for companies seeking to speed time to revenue while ensuring legal teams can effectively manage risk and improve compliance."

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, CO and has offices across the United States, India, and Ireland. Visit conga.com for more information.

