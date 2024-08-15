Conga Ranks as 'Exemplary Vendor' in ISG Research 2024 B2B Subscription Management Buyers Guide

This acknowledgment highlights Conga's dedication to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that empower businesses to efficiently manage their subscriptions and drive growth, while reaffirming our commitment to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers. Post this

"A combination of the widespread adoption of subscription and other non-traditional pricing as well as the growth of omni channel customer engagement has transformed the way businesses operate across every industry," said Stephen Hurrell, Director of Research, Office of Revenue at ISG Research. "Enterprises are considering all the different types of modern pricing and revenue strategies available beyond flat-fee subscriptions. The Subscription Management Buyers Guide is designed to provide a balanced perspective of software providers and products rooted in an understanding of the changing nature of business requirements in any enterprise."

Conga's end-to-end revenue management platform includes a suite of powerful tools that can streamline subscription management. All of Conga's solutions integrate seamlessly, both with each other and with customer relationship management (CRM) software vendors:

Conga CPQ eliminates manual quoting processes and drives better selling behaviors. It empowers sales reps to configure complex products and services, deliver accurate quotes, and create smarter deals.

Conga Composer lets customers quickly build customized, branded, and personalized documents while eliminating manual document tasks to reduce errors, improve tracking, and improve the customer experience.

Conga Sign is a modern, compliant eSignature solution that secures the electronic signatures needed throughout the sales cycle, while increasing security and efficiency.

Conga CLM lets customers streamline and automate contract processes to accelerate the revenue cycle, while also maintaining control over contract terms and clauses to mitigate risk.

"Automation is the foundation of the subscription economy, empowering subscription-based companies to quickly and accurately execute all phases of the subscription process – improving operational efficiency and delivering predictable recurring revenue," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "We are thrilled to be ranked as an Exemplary Vendor in this report. This acknowledgment highlights Conga's dedication to delivering innovative, reliable solutions that empower businesses to efficiently manage their subscriptions and drive growth, while reaffirming our commitment to delivering exceptional value and service to our customers."

For more details on Conga's revenue lifecycle solutions, visit https://conga.com/products/revenue-lifecycle-suite.

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, CO and has offices across the United States, India, and Ireland. Visit conga.com for more information.

