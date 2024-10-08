Conga Recognized as a 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers' Choice for Configure, Price and Quote Applications

Conga CPQ empowers organizations and customers to drive more profitable sales through accurate and efficient quoting and pricing, regardless of the complexity, to help increase revenue certainty. Post this

Vendors recognized with the Customers' Choice distinction "meet or exceed both the market average Overall Experience score (a composite score that incorporates the average Overall Rating and two subrating averages: "Capabilities" and "Support/Delivery") and the market average User Interest and Adoption score (which incorporates three factors, each given one-third weight: review volume, user willingness to recommend, and review market coverage across industry, company size, and region)."

"Being recognized as a 2024 Customers' Choice for CPQ is for us a reflection of our commitment to delivering a world-class product with an outstanding customer experience to support it," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "Conga CPQ empowers organizations and customers to drive more profitable sales through accurate and efficient quoting and pricing, regardless of the complexity, to help increase revenue certainty. We will continue to innovate to meet the needs of our customers and are grateful for the feedback shared with us on Gartner Peer Insights."

Conga CPQ eliminates manual processes and drives better selling behaviors throughout the revenue lifecycle. It's the only product on the market known to process up to 10,000 lines in a single quote with sub-second response, with functionality that allows users to support bundled sales, recurring product sales, and usage-based sales. With Conga's guided selling framework, users can generate quotes more accurately and efficiently by leveraging the solution's recommendations for products, services, and bundles.

Customers gain the advantage of a natively integrated user experience in Salesforce with Conga CPQ, which also boasts integration with several other platforms including Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle. Its unified data model also enables users to define a single set of rules for complex configuration and pricing across sales operations, partner portals, and self-service while avoiding the added stress of managing API connectivity across multiple channels.

A sampling of the reviews of Conga CPQ on Gartner Peer Insights include:

"Conga has gone above and beyond with their attention to detail and professionalism from all employees, they are a true partner in the CPQ space." Click here for full review.

"Conga is a solid system. It allows me to effectively communicate with my team through CRM, along with create documents with ease." Click here for full review.

"Conga CPQ streamlines our quoting process, enhancing efficiency and accuracy, resulting in faster sales cycles and increased revenue. It's a gamechanger for our sales operations." Click here for full review.

The "Voice of the Customer" is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in your buying process.

Read the full Gartner Voice of the Customer for Configure, Price and Quote Applications report. For more information about Conga's CPQ solutions, visit https://conga.com/products/commerce/conga-cpq, and attend Conga's upcoming Revenue Lifecycle Management: Live! webinar at 11 a.m. ET on October 23, 2024 to get an exclusive first look at Conga's RLM Platform launch to learn about the movement towards holistic, integrated management of every

aspect of revenue generation.

Gartner® and Peer Insights™ are trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates. All rights reserved. Gartner® Peer InsightsTM content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences, and should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

