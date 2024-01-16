Conga Recognized in 2023 Gartner® Critical Capabilities for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Report

We believe the Gartner evaluation of Conga's extensive CPQ capabilities demonstrates the value of our innovative CPQ solution to help businesses deliver more rewarding buying experiences while ensuring higher win rates. Post this

This 2023 Gartner Critical Capabilities report evaluates 16 Configure, Price and Quote applications against six Use Cases, including Direct Sales, Channel Sales, Composable, Service Selling, Complex Manufacturing, and Solution Selling. In the 2023 Critical Capabilities report, Conga CPQ ranked among the top five vendors in all six Use Cases.

"In the race to transform and thrive in a digital-first world, speed and efficiency in and across revenue operations are essential," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "Conga CPQ empowers organizations, partners, and customers to automate the entire revenue lifecycle to configure complex products and service offerings accurately and efficiently. We believe the Gartner evaluation of Conga's extensive CPQ capabilities demonstrates the value of our innovative CPQ solution to help businesses deliver more rewarding buying experiences while ensuring higher win rates."

Conga CPQ eliminates manual processes and drives better selling behaviors throughout the revenue lifecycle. It's the only product on the market known to process up to 10,000 lines in a single quote with sub-second response, with functionality that allows users to support bundled sales, recurring product sales, and usage-based sales. With Conga's guided selling framework, users can generate quotes more accurately and efficiently by leveraging the solution's recommendations for products, services, and bundles.

Customers gain the advantage of a natively integrated user experience in Salesforce with Conga CPQ, which also boasts integration with several other platforms including Microsoft, SAP, and Oracle. Its unified data model also enables users to define a single set of rules for complex configuration and pricing across sales operations, partner portals, and self-service while avoiding the added stress of managing API connectivity across multiple channels.

Read the full Gartner 2023 Critical Capabilities for Configure, Price and Quote Report and see more details on how Conga ranked across the six Use Cases identified in the analysis. For more information about Conga's CPQ solutions, visit https://conga.com/products/conduct-commerce.

Gartner, Critical Capabilities for Configure, Price and Quote Applications, Mark Lewis, Dayna Radbill, 12 December 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Conga, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.conga.com

SOURCE Conga