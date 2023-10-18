Conga Selected For Spend Matters' 2023 50 Providers to Know List

We are honored to be named to the Spend Matters' 50 Providers to Know list. This selection is a testament to Conga's unwavering commitment to provide the best-in-class contract management solutions for our customers. Tweet this

"The procurement technology market has continued to evolve in 2023. The progression of existing macroeconomic trends, combined with the proliferation of new technologies such as generative AI, have forced software providers to make crucial product development and resource allocation decisions," said Nikhil Gaur, Research Analyst and Project Associate at Spend Matters. "Conga remains a provider to know for both its core contract lifecycle management and repository-based contract analytics. Its 2021 acquisition of Contract Wrangler has enabled its attorney-in-the-loop offering, which helps make Conga a more appealing option for more mature organizations."

Recognized for its robust contract lifecycle management (CLM) solution offerings, Conga supports its customers to save time, close deals faster, and improve compliance in their contracts. Conga CLM is an end-to-end contract lifecycle management solution built to automate complex processes, including the ability to manage buy- and sell-side contracts across geographies and departments. It empowers everyone involved in the process, increases visibility, and enforces compliance while maximizing revenue potential.

Fully integrated into Conga's CLM solutions, Conga Contract Intelligence enables customers to gain critical visibility into the terms within their contracts with best-in-class intelligence and third-party paper ingestion to extract key terms and clauses from all contracts to better manage opportunities and obligations.

"We are honored to be named to the Spend Matters' 50 Providers to Know list. This selection is a testament to Conga's unwavering commitment to provide the best-in-class contract management solutions for our customers," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "The supply chain and procurement markets are complex and face a lot of uncertainty based on external market factors. We take pride in offering end-to-end contract management solutions to help customers eliminate the unpredictability in their contracts and drive more predictable revenue for years to come."

The leader in managing documents like contracts and quotes end-to-end, Conga streamlines document and lifecycle management for greater efficiency and insights. For more information on Conga's leading and award-winning product suite, visit https://conga.com/.

About Conga

Conga crushes complexity in an increasingly complex world. With our Revenue Lifecycle Management solution, we transform each company's unique complexities for order configuration, execution, fulfillment, and contract renewal processes with a unified data model that adapts to ever-changing business requirements and aligns the understanding and efforts of every team. Our approach is grounded in the Conga Way, a framework of entrepreneurial spirit and achieving together to champion our 11,000+ customers. We're committed to our customers and to removing complexity in an increasingly complex world. Our solutions quickly adapt to changing business models so you can normalize your revenue management processes.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @congahq.

About Spend Matters

Spend Matters is the leading solution intelligence source for procurement and supply chain professionals. Combining deep technology analysis and tailored advisory services with daily news coverage and subscription research, Spend Matters is trusted by CPOs, consultants, investors and solution providers alike as their procurement technology intelligence partner.

