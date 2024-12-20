Conga to Offer Customers Extended Capabilities to Streamline Operations with Revenue Lifecycle Management Products and Salesforce Foundations

We're excited to collaborate with Salesforce, offering customers seamless access to third-party apps like Conga to enhance their systems and better automate processes across their organizations. Post this

Salesforce Foundations customers can enhance their systems with thousands of prebuilt third-party extensions and integrations available on Salesforce AppExchange, including extended free trials of Conga products at no extra cost. Now, users can increase productivity, adoption, and cost savings with key functionalities, including document generation, contract management, collaboration, surveys, sales tools, telephony, and video conferencing with free extended trials of top Salesforce apps on AppExchange.

"I am thrilled to have one of our top ISV partners like Conga collaborating with us on Salesforce Foundations," said Brian Landsman, EVP of Partnerships at Salesforce. "Our launch partner apps provide our customers with key functionality and will enhance the customer experience with thousands of pre-built third-party extensions and integrations."

Salesforce customers choose Conga to automate business processes with efficiency and ease. They can optimize key touchpoints throughout all phases of the revenue cycle – from proposals to contract management to renewals – for a seamless end-to-end user experience leveraging the Conga Advantage Platform.

"We're excited to collaborate with Salesforce, offering customers seamless access to third-party apps like Conga to enhance their systems and better automate processes across their organizations," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "By integrating Conga's solutions, businesses can streamline operations, increase productivity, and drive greater customer engagement, ultimately fueling growth. Conga's products play a crucial role in helping customers achieve these benefits, empowering them to optimize their revenue processes and stay competitive in an evolving market."

To learn more about Conga's long-standing relationship with Salesforce, visit: https://conga.com/salesforce.

Salesforce, Foundations, AppExchange, Sales Cloud, Service Cloud, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud, Data Cloud and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Conga, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.conga.com

SOURCE Conga