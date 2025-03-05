Conga Wins Forrester's 2025 B2B Program of the Year Award for Customer Engagement

This recognition is a true testament to our commitment to our customers, and we are deeply humbled by the continued trust our customers place in us. Their confidence helps fuel our steadfast mission and efforts to evolve our business to best serve their needs. Post this

Conga invested in a digital customer success experience, powered by the Conga Customer Community, to empower customers with self-service access to critical resources when they need them most. The Conga Customer Community offers direct access to thousands of knowledge base articles, a dedicated support portal, a learning portal, onboarding resources, and strategic thought leadership guides. Central to this initiative is the company's flagship program – customer user groups – which foster collaboration, drive product adoption, and ensure customers can maximize the value of their investment through shared knowledge and real-time support while growing their network of peer connections.

Key initiatives of this program include:

The Conga Customer Community: The ultimate destination for revenue champions seeking to benchmark their success, network with like-minded peers, and tap into a reservoir of expert knowledge.

Customer User Groups: A dynamic, two-fold approach that includes asynchronous support through active forums where customers can pose questions at any time, and synchronous engagement via virtual and live meetups that foster real-time sharing of use cases and strategic discussions.

Scaled Success Program: Proactive, data-driven outreach to support adoption and strategic use at scale.

Thought Leadership: Equipping customers with strategic insight to maximize product value while elevating themselves as strategic stakeholders. Conga offers not just products, but pathways to success for its customers.

Built to scale, Conga's digital customer success program already has an exceptional track record for driving value for Conga customers and the business overall. The program has resulted in greater time to first value and greater overall product adoption and influenced an increase in customers' Net Promoter Score (NPS)—a testament to Conga's core pillar of "championing the customer."

"On behalf of the Conga community, we are extremely proud to receive this honor from Forrester Research," said Noel Goggin, CEO and Culture Leader at Conga. "This recognition is a true testament to our commitment to our customers, and we are deeply humbled by the continued trust our customers place in us. Their confidence helps fuel our steadfast mission and efforts to evolve our business to best serve their needs."

Forrester will recognize Conga for its Program of the Year Award at the Forrester B2B Summit North America, taking place in Phoenix, March 31-April 3, 2025, where Conga representatives will present more about the program and its impact.

To learn more about Conga, visit: https://conga.com/.

About Conga

Conga, the Revenue Company, is the pioneer and market leader in Revenue Lifecycle Management. Its platform is chosen by the world's growth champions to accelerate the end-to-end revenue lifecycle and achieve a Revenue Advantage. Conga brings Configure, Price, Quote, Contract Lifecycle Management, and Document Automation capabilities together on a single open platform that works with any ERP, any CRM, and any Cloud. Conga is born for the top line—powered by a unified revenue data model, complete revenue intelligence, and purpose-built AI—to help companies grow, protect, and expand their revenue.

Conga delivers a Revenue Advantage to over 10,000 customers and 6.4 million users around the world. More than 7 million contracts and 46 million quotes are generated annually with Conga. Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Broomfield, Colorado and has global operations in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Visit conga.com for more information.

Media Contact

Addie Reed, Conga, 1 312-766-5515, [email protected], www.conga.com

SOURCE Conga