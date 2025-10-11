VR Business Sales / Mergers & Acquisitions Congratulates Claudia Luquerna and Ramzi Daklouche, Owners of VR located in Atlanta, GA on Record Setting First Year in Operations

ATLANTA, Oct. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VR Business Sales / Mergers & Acquisitions was founded in 1979. Since that time VR has tracked individual office production levels for the number of businesses sold, total dollar value of businesses sold, number of listings/engagements by an office, and recruitment statistics, along with many other categories.

VR is proud to announce that the VR office located in Atlanta, Georgia, owned and operated by Claudia Luquerna and Ramzi Daklouche, set new organizational records for an office first year in the 45+ year history of VR, in all the above categories.

October 4th, 2024, Ms. Luquerna and Mr. Daklouche were granted a VR franchise and have brought their dynamic personalities to the business sales profession in greater Atlanta.

Claudia Luquerna is a distinguished entrepreneur and strategic leader with an impressive track record of founding, scaling and successfully exiting multiple businesses. Known for crafting innovative business strategies to assist entrepreneurs prepare and exit with maximum value, and combined with extensive international experience, Claudia enhances the opportunities for business owners versus those offered by her peers. As a recognized expert in mergers and acquisitions, her strategic insights, and hands-on leadership, have played a major role in the record success of the VR business sales office located in Alanta, Georgia in its inaugural year.

Ramzi Daklouche is a renown global executive with over two decades of expertise in mergers and acquisitions and business development. His reputation for the successful management of complex, multimillion-dollar business sales has already brought value to the Atlanta, Georgia market and the VR organization. His deep commitment to educating, assisting, and planning implementation for entrepreneurs entering and exiting business ownership has been instrumental in the exponential success of the VR Business Sales office.

"Together Ms. Luquerna and Mr. Daklouche, have combined expertise in building cohesive teams, negotiating intricate business sales, and engaging with key stakeholders to consistently yield exceptional outcomes. Based on the results of their first year in VR, we expect them to quickly become one of the top producing offices in the world and leaders in the organization", stated JoAnn Lombardi, President of VR Business Sales / Mergers & Acquisitions.

"When we met Claudia and Ramzi we knew from their successful pasts that they understood the responsibility of being an advocate and advisor to entrepreneurs. As part of VR, they now share their proven professionalism with those seeking to explore exit and entry strategies associated with business ownership. With a record setting first year now behind them, we look forward to supporting and sharing their success in the years to come", remarked Peter C. King, CEO of VR Business Sales / Mergers & Acquisitions.

Spanning six decades of operation, VR has been comprehensively addressing the needs of entrepreneurs and companies entering and exiting business ownership. VR Business Sales / Mergers & Acquisitions stands behind the philosophy "Our Strength is Our People", with a client-focused mandate adhering to confidentiality, transparency, and execution.

VR Has Sold More Businesses In The World Than Anyone.®

