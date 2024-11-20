Congratulations to Johnson & Alday, LLC, on Receiving the Best of Cobb County 2024 Award For Best Personal Injury Law Firm!

Cobb Life Magazine announces its 2024 Best of Cobb, featuring our readers' and residents' top picks for attorneys, hair salons, restaurants, boutiques, and more! The legal team at Johnson & Alday, LLC, is thrilled to be included and wishes to thank all of our loyal clients, peers, and friends for their support.

MARIETTA, Ga., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cobb Life Magazine spotlights all things Cobb County, featuring local businesses, articles about community events, and points of interest around metro Atlanta and Cobb County. The attorneys at Johnson & Alday, LLC, have been voted as the top personal injury law firm for the second year in a row, reflecting the firm's commitment to the rights of people who have been hurt at work, harmed due to the negligence of large corporations, or who are otherwise hurt and need help having their voices heard.

Nearly 300,000 Cobb County residents voted for the Best of Cobb County – and these numbers don't lie! Readers support Bobby Johnson, John Alday, and their team in their quest to demand justice for the ill and injured.

About Johnson & Alday, LLC

John and Bobby are both graduates of Harrison High School, although the two attorneys did not meet until they were sparring on opposite sides of a personal injury trial. Since the trial, the two became fast friends and, later, colleagues and founding partners of Johnson & Alday, LLC.

Bobby and John work in personal injury law to defend the rights and protect the interests of people who have been hurt through the negligence of others. They have more than two decades of combined experience negotiating and litigating personal injury claims, trying cases before juries, and appearing before Administrative Law Judges throughout Georgia to represent individuals injured on the job.

