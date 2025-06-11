Congress Asset Management Goes Live on Ridgeline, Adopting the Cloud-Native Platform to Support Future Growth

"From accounting to billing to trading, the value of Ridgeline for our business is immeasurable. They really took the risk to reimagine how this industry should work." - Joel Carpenter, Equity Trader, Congress Asset Management Post this

"As we grew and increased our distribution and product suite, we ran into challenges in having the support that we needed," says Dan Lagan, CEO, noting that the investment management industry can be paradoxically reluctant to embrace change. "We're investing in companies that are bringing change to the economy and to people's daily lives. And it wasn't happening in the investment business; we should be doing this for ourselves."

By selecting Ridgeline, Lagan says, "We chose to invest in technology to not only satisfy our demands now, but also the demands of the next five, six, seven years so that we remain adaptable. Our clients won't see any of this, but it's vitally important for them and for the business."

Congress's adoption of Ridgeline consolidates core front-to-back office functions — including portfolio management, trading, CRM, accounting, billing, and compliance — on a single, AI-enabled platform with unified data. Like many of Ridgeline's customers, Congress made the move after being on their previous system for decades, and successfully eliminated several disparate pieces of software with corresponding integrations in the transition.

For Technical Operations Lead Brian Strang, the choice was clear from the outset. "We were looking for a system that could do a lot of things. Ridgeline had a clean, intuitive interface and a thoughtful design. It was obvious they were working on another level."

Strang added, "I don't think we're a risk-taking company, but there were enough good things in Ridgeline's product that gave us confidence they'll be around for a long time. It just seems like Ridgeline has all of the best minds together. I tell people at other firms: what are you waiting for? You're going to miss the bus."

The platform's impact is already being felt by Equity Trader Joel Carpenter. "Every second counts and it's paramount to our success to get through the day as efficiently as possible. As we gain efficiencies with Ridgeline, the payback will be extra time to really focus on what is important. The value we're seeing is immeasurable."

Ridgeline CEO Dave Blair says, ""Congress's scale, complexity, and multi-asset needs pushed us to elevate our product — and that's exactly the kind of challenge Ridgeline was built for. Getting them live in 9 months, on budget, and ready for long-term growth is the outcome we aim for every time. We're proud to be their partner on this journey."

