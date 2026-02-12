Congressional Briefing: Protecting DoD Melanoma Research Funding Support for US Military Servicemembers and Veterans

Protecting DoD Melanoma Research Funding Support for US Military Servicemembers and Veterans

WASHINGTON, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Melanoma Research Foundation (MRF) to host a congressional briefing on "Research that Honors our Past Warfighters and Protects those to Come". US servicemembers and veterans face elevated melanoma risk due to occupational sun exposure and other-service related factors. Servicemembers have a 63% greater chance of melanoma incidence than civilians.

This timely briefing will examine research support focused on the prevention, early detection and treatment of melanoma among military populations. Additional focus will highlight the impact of the Department of Defense's Congressionally Direct Medical Research Programs (CDMRP) Melanoma Research Program (MRP) established in 2019 with an initial $10 million appropriation. The MRP has received $220 million from FY2019 through FY2025 in support of innovative melanoma research benefiting both the military community and broader population.

Media are encouraged to attend. Interviews with speakers will be available following the briefing. RSVP here.

EVENT DETAILS

What: Congressional Briefing – Research that Honors our Past Warfighters and Protects Those to Come

When: Wednesday, February 11; 12:00-1:00pm; Lunch Provided

Where: Rayburn HOB, Room 2043

Hosted by: Melanoma Research Foundation

PANELISTS

Joseph Leonelli, Chief Planning & Requirements Officer, Naval Intelligence Activity

Amie Bunker, Program Manager, Melanoma Research Program (MRP)

Kristina Baum, Former Consumer Reviewer, MRP

Vito Rebecca, MRP FY2021 Grant Awardee, Johns Hopkins University

Ashani Weeraratna, MRP's Melanoma Academy Career Guide, Johns Hopkins University

Media Contact

James Merrick, MPA, Melanoma Research Foundation, 1 2025793450, [email protected]

SOURCE Melanoma Research Foundation