Congressional Candidate Stuart Amoriell Releases Comprehensive Policy Roadmap

Amoriell's roadmap is organized around five interconnected policy pillars:

Building and Strengthening Communities — Investing in the infrastructure, institutions, and civic bonds that hold North Country towns together.

Affordable and Accessible Healthcare — Expanding access to reliable and affordable healthcare for families, seniors, and rural communities that have been left behind.

Affordable Housing — Addressing the housing crisis that is squeezing working families and pushing young people out of the region.

Growing Jobs and Strengthening Local Economies — Creating economic opportunity and supporting small businesses to reverse workforce decline, including an intelligent immigration policy that harnesses the strength that immigrants bring to our economy and communities.

Lowering the Cost of Living and Restoring Economic Fairness — Tackling rising energy costs, utility prices, and everyday expenses that erode family budgets.

A Campaign Rooted in the North Country

Amoriell, a Lake Placid resident and owner of The Pickled Pig restaurant, brings the perspective of a small business owner who has experienced the region's economic challenges firsthand. His candidacy, announced at John Brown Farm in December 2025, has centered on a message of unity and pragmatic problem-solving.

"There is far more that unites us as Americans than divides us," Amoriell has said. "No party or ideology has all the answers, and progress comes when we listen with humility, seek common ground, and respect every voice."

Amoriell is running in the Democratic primary for NY-21, a seat expected to be vacated by Rep. Elise Stefanik. He lives in Lake Placid with his wife and two young children.

