Congressman Buddy Carter Observes Corstrata Virtual Wound Consultation in Collaboration with Hospice Savannah, Applauds Innovation in Telehealth

Congressman Buddy Carter observed a Corstrata virtual wound consultation in partnership with Hospice Savannah, applauding the model as an innovative solution to the national shortage of wound care specialists. The virtual visit highlighted how Corstrata's tech-enabled approach expands access to expert care in underserved communities nationwide. Hospice Savannah also showcased its leadership in advancing home-based care as it prepares to launch Georgia's first PACE program.

SAVANNAH, Ga., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- U.S. Representative Buddy Carter (GA-01), Chair of the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health, participated in a virtual telehealth wound consultation led by Corstrata's expert Wound, Ostomy, and Continence (WOC) nurse in partnership with Hospice Savannah. The demonstration showcased how virtual care expands access to specialized wound treatment for vulnerable patients, particularly in hospice and other provider settings.

The consult, conducted in real time with a Hospice Savannah patient at her home, was led by Corstrata's WOC nurse based in Missouri and observed by Congressman Carter from his Savannah office. Corstrata's virtual model enables clinical reach in all 50 states, including underserved and remote areas as far away as rural Alaska, bridging critical access gaps for providers nationwide. The daughter of the patient, "Miss Sally," shared heartfelt gratitude for the Congressman's involvement: "I just can't believe someone like him would care enough to see my mom's wounds. It means a lot to our family."

"With the shortage of specialized nurses like certified wound nurses, telehealth is not just a convenience—it's a necessity," said Congressman Carter. "Corstrata's model represents the kind of forward-thinking innovation we need more of in the U.S. As Chair of the Health Subcommittee, I'm committed to advancing legislation that extends the telehealth and Hospital-at-Home flexibilities we launched during the pandemic. The outcomes are strong, the cost savings are real, and the patient satisfaction is remarkable."

Joe Ebberwein, Co-Founder and CFO of Corstrata, emphasized the company's national reach and role in shaping the future of wound care delivery: "We're proud to support Congressman Carter's efforts and demonstrate what scalable, tech-enabled wound care looks like in action. Corstrata stands ready to support the expansion of telehealth and Hospital at Home programs across the country. With close to 11 million persons in the U.S. living with a chronic wound or ostomy, access to wound and ostomy specialists is critical."

This encounter also highlighted Hospice Savannah, an innovative organization applying to launch the first PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) plan in Georgia. PACE enables eligible seniors to remain living in the community while receiving comprehensive medical and supportive care in their homes, at the PACE Center, and through contracted local healthcare providers. PACE aims to lower healthcare costs by focusing on preventive primary care, thus reducing unnecessary hospitalizations and emergency room encounters.

Dr. Kathleen Benton, CEO of Hospice Savannah, added: "We believe innovation drives dignity in care. By integrating Corstrata's virtual wound care into our hospice care, palliative services, and potentially Georgia's inaugural PACE program, we're able to deliver more comprehensive and compassionate care than ever before."

Corstrata is a virtual care solution providing access to scarce certified wound and ostomy nurses at the patient's bedside in acute and post-acute provider settings, including hospitals, health systems, home health agencies, hospice organizations, PACE programs, skilled nursing facilities, and emerging hospital-at-home providers. Corstrata's team of specialized nurses provides consultations with provider staff at the patient's bedside, either through HIPAA-compliant video or through review of store-and-forward wound images, to improve clinical and financial outcomes for providers. To learn more about Corstrata, visit www.Corstrata.com.

Hospice Savannah is a nonprofit leader in compassionate end-of-life and serious illness care, serving patients and families across Chatham, Bryan, Effingham, Liberty, and Long counties in coastal Georgia since 1979. The organization delivers a full continuum of services, including in-home hospice, inpatient care, grief and caregiver support, and palliative management through its nationally recognized Steward Center for Palliative Care. The Steward Center uses a multidisciplinary team approach, supported with telehealth—integrating board-certified physicians, advanced practice providers, social workers, chaplains, and dietitians—to support patients with progressive illnesses such as heart failure, cancer, COPD, and dementia. To learn more about Hospice Savannah, visit www.HospiceSavannah.org.

