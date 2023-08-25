Congressman David Kustoff Conducts Listening Tour, Makes Stops at FHU, Henderson

I'm touring the 8th Congressional District because your voices matter to me. Tweet this

The hour-long discussion covered several topics including higher education, rural healthcare, national debt and the efficiency of the Internal Revenue Service. Kustoff serves on the Ways & Means Committee, which has jurisdiction over taxes, healthcare, trade and family support programs.

He also shared his commitment to reauthorizing the Farm Bill, a piece of legislation updated every five years that impacts methods of food growth, the types of food grown as well as access to healthy foods for families in need.

Five FHU students attended the meeting with Kustoff, each of them feeling personally invested in different topics discussed that day. One student, Ben Shelton, a junior sport administration major, was glad to hear Kustoff mention the farmers of the area. "I grew up in rural West Tennessee, and farmers are a big part of the economy," he said. "It's nice to know that he's listening to them, and he's trying to help."

Kustoff invited the students and their friends to consider applying for a summer internship in his office. "It's a great opportunity for sophomores and juniors to learn about Washington D.C. and the House of Representatives," he said. The House of Representatives sessions will resume Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023.

