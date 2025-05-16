Congressman Gus Bilirakis Champions Tourism at 2025 Skål International USA Congress

Congressman Gus Bilirakis speaks on tourism during the 2025 North American Skål Congress (NASC).
TAMPA-ST. PETE, Fla., May 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Congressman Gus Bilirakis delivered a powerful message on the importance of the tourism industry during the 2025 North American Skål Congress (NASC), held May 1–4 at the Sheraton Sand Key Resort. His remarks, delivered at the Skål Congress Breakfast, underscored the industry's vital role in Florida's economy and the importance of continued support at both the state and national levels.
A longtime advocate for the tourism and hospitality sectors, Congressman Bilirakis spoke to a crowd of international delegates, industry leaders, and emerging professionals, receiving enthusiastic applause for his steadfast support and vision.
"We were honored to welcome Congressman Bilirakis to our Congress," said Mark Irgang, President of Skål International USA. "His understanding of the economic engine that is tourism and his commitment to helping it thrive through smart policy and advocacy was deeply appreciated by all in attendance."
Congressman Bilirakis's appearance marked a key moment in the Congress, reinforcing the strategic relationship between government leaders and tourism professionals working to ensure sustainable growth in the sector.
Skål International USA continues to advocate for strong public-private partnerships to elevate the travel and tourism industries across the country.
About Skål International
Founded in 1934 in Paris, Skål International is the world's only professional organization that brings together all branches of the travel and tourism industry. With over 12,000 members in 83 countries, Skål promotes global tourism through friendship, business networking, and advocacy for sustainable and inclusive travel practices.
About Skål International USA
Skål International USA is one of the largest National Committees within Skål International, representing over 1,300 members across 35 nationwide clubs. Dedicated to advancing global tourism and professional development, Skål USA champions collaboration across industry sectors while fostering community, leadership, and youth engagement. Through initiatives like Project Future and Young Skål, the organization works to connect today's professionals with the tourism industry.
Media Contact
Simeon Miranda, Skål International USA, 1 8089313501, [email protected], https://usa.skal.org/
SOURCE Skål International USA
Share this article