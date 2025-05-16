Congressman Gus Bilirakis Champions Tourism at 2025 Skål International USA Congress

"We were honored to welcome Congressman Bilirakis to our Congress," said Mark Irgang, President of Skål International USA. "His understanding of the economic engine that is tourism and his commitment to helping it thrive through smart policy and advocacy was deeply appreciated by all in attendance." Post this

"We were honored to welcome Congressman Bilirakis to our Congress," said Mark Irgang, President of Skål International USA. "His understanding of the economic engine that is tourism and his commitment to helping it thrive through smart policy and advocacy was deeply appreciated by all in attendance."

Congressman Bilirakis's appearance marked a key moment in the Congress, reinforcing the strategic relationship between government leaders and tourism professionals working to ensure sustainable growth in the sector.

Skål International USA continues to advocate for strong public-private partnerships to elevate the travel and tourism industries across the country.

About Skål International

Founded in 1934 in Paris, Skål International is the world's only professional organization that brings together all branches of the travel and tourism industry. With over 12,000 members in 83 countries, Skål promotes global tourism through friendship, business networking, and advocacy for sustainable and inclusive travel practices.

About Skål International USA

Skål International USA is one of the largest National Committees within Skål International, representing over 1,300 members across 35 nationwide clubs. Dedicated to advancing global tourism and professional development, Skål USA champions collaboration across industry sectors while fostering community, leadership, and youth engagement. Through initiatives like Project Future and Young Skål, the organization works to connect today's professionals with the tourism industry.

Media Contact

Simeon Miranda, Skål International USA, 1 8089313501, [email protected], https://usa.skal.org/

SOURCE Skål International USA