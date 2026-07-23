Congressman Ivey Presents TRX Systems and ACDi with Congressional Citation Recognizing Five-Year Partnership Delivering Assured PNT

Congressman Glenn Ivey presented TRX Systems and ACDi with a Congressional Citation recognizing their five-year partnership delivering Assured PNT capabilities to the U.S. Army and supporting advanced manufacturing in Maryland.

GREENBELT, Md., July 23, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRX Systems was honored to receive a Congressional Citation from Congressman Glenn Ivey (MD-04) recognizing five years of delivering Assured Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) systems to the U.S. Army with manufacturing partner ACDi.

During the visit to the manufacturing facility at ACDi in Frederick, MD, TRX Systems provided an overview of the company's history, mission, and heritage as a Maryland-based defense technology company specializing in Assured PNT solutions. The TRX team demonstrated DAPS GEN II, the solution delivered to the U.S. Army's Program of Record for Dismounted Assured PNT.

Following the presentation, Congressman Ivey toured ACDi's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, where DAPS GEN II systems are produced as TRX's subcontractor partner on the DAPS II program. The tour highlighted the advanced manufacturing capabilities supporting one of the Army's premier Assured PNT programs, as well as five years of collaboration delivering critical technology to the Department of Defense by the two Maryland companies.

As part of the event, TRX Systems presented ACDi with a commemorative award recognizing five years of partnership and shared commitment to delivering innovative capabilities to the warfighter. Congressman Ivey then presented TRX Systems and ACDi with a Congressional Citation recognizing the partnership's contributions to national defense, advanced manufacturing, and economic growth in Maryland.

"I was proud to visit ACDi and learn more about its partnership with TRX Systems," said Congressman Glenn Ivey. "Beyond the innovative technology supporting our service members, I was encouraged to see both companies investing in Maryland talent by creating opportunities for local workers and University of Maryland graduates to build meaningful careers right here in our state."

TRX Systems continues to advance resilient Assured PNT technologies for dismounted, mounted, and other platforms through agile research, development, and production partnerships. The company's DAPS GEN II system entered full-rate production following Army approval in December 2024 and supports warfighters operating in the most challenging conditions.

About TRX Systems

TRX Systems develops military grade PNT solutions that improve the safety and mission effectiveness of warfighters in environments where GPS is unavailable, inaccurate, or intentionally denied. TRX solutions, including the DAPS GEN II system, are powered by multi-layer sensor fusion technology that uses a diverse set of position and time sources to deliver reliable positioning, navigation, and timing.

For more information, visit http://www.trxsystems.com.

Media Contact

Nick Boushell, TRX Systems, 1 4105078265, [email protected], https://www.trxsystems.com/

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