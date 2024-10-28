Congressman Jack Bergman Visits Med Claims Compliance in Austin for Exclusive Demonstration of AI-Enabled Healthcare Technology

"What I see here is a necessary step forward in the doctor-patient interaction" - Congressman Jack Bergman on MCC's exclusive demonstration. Post this

During his visit, Congressman Bergman received a comprehensive demonstration of MCC's artificial intelligence and machine learning technology by Col. Peter F. Demitry, MD, MPH, FASMA (USAF, Ret.), who serves as Chief Medical Officer of MCC. The functional demo, held in front of many prominent physicians who traveled from across the country, showcased how this groundbreaking technology enables medical providers to effortlessly capture and correctly code patient encounters without provider intervention or editing. Designed to enhance coding, compliance and reduce provider burnout, this tech-enabled service optimizes revenue cycle management, one of the most error-prone tasks in healthcare.

"What I see here is a necessary step forward in the doctor-patient interaction," said Congressman Bergman. "And the confidence the patient will have, as the patient will SEE that the doctor IS listening."

MCC's innovative approach has already garnered the attention of major healthcare institutions, including Medicare and the VA, who are leveraging their solutions to optimize healthcare delivery. The company's unique AI technology allows for 100% accurate medical records, ensuring that healthcare providers can operate with greater confidence and efficiency.

"This tech gives us our time and quality of life back while improving the quality of care that the current medical system has robbed us of," said Dr. Mark J. Godat, Board-Certified Obstetrician and Gynecologist from Dallas. "All other systems don't correct themselves—but with MCC, anomalies get corrected before coming to us."

Godat went on to say, "The legalities of [MCC's technology] are unparalleled—these records contain both patient and doctor documentation that can't ever be changed. This is a product that is long overdue."

"The whole reason we document this is to know exactly what previous physicians did before me. If the data recorded is in question, or the physician is retired, I might not know what he or she meant," said Dr. Phillips Kirk Labor, Board-Certified Ophthalmologist of Eye Consultants of Texas. "With the doctor-patient relationship, I want to be able to treat that patient as if it were my own—and this [technology] allows me to do that without question."

The Honorable Thomas G. Bowman, Former Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs, addressed the audience on the current state of the VA, highlighting the operational needs of the organization in today's environment, where there is a growing demand for transparency.

"I can't tell you how valuable this time was for me," concluded Congressman Bergman. "It's about better outcomes for the patient. And I don't know of any physician who doesn't want better outcomes for their patients."

One of healthcare's biggest challenges—inefficient, error-prone clinical documentation and billing processes—is the task that Med Claims Compliance (MCC) has tackled. In an industry increasingly reliant on AI, Med Claims Compliance stands out with its Human-in-the-Loop Machine Learning (HITL-ML) technology, which ensures that AI is guided by human expertise to prevent costly errors. With over a decade of development, MCC has successfully partnered with major institutions, including Medicare and the VA, to streamline healthcare operations, reduce provider burnout, and improve patient care.

By blending innovation with accuracy, MCC helps healthcare providers navigate the complexities of compliance and revenue management, positioning itself as a leader in responsible AI within the healthcare sector. Learn more about MCC's impact on transforming healthcare and reducing inefficiencies in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Med Claims Compliance, based in Austin, TX, and founded by John T. Bright, is revolutionizing how healthcare is delivered, processed, and paid. For more information, visit http://www.medclaimscompliance.us/about.

1. H.R. 8283, the Clean CLAIMS Act (Clean Commitment to Leveraging Artificial Intelligence to Improve Medicare Sustainability Act), was introduced in the 118th Congress to enhance Medicare's sustainability through artificial intelligence. Detailed legislative information is accessible on Congress.gov (H.R.8283 - 118th Congress).

