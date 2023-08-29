Congressman Joe Morelle Explores Innovative Decarbonization Technology During Site Visit to Paradigm of NY

"Paradigm of NY, their pollution control device helps reduce CO2 emissions. This is the forward-thinking approach our country needs to address the climate crisis and work towards a more sustainable future for our children." Congressman Joe Morelle. Tweet this

"Building innovative companies is something our region does well," said Congressman Joe Morelle. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to visit Paradigm of NY and learn more about their pollution control device and efforts to help reduce CO2 emissions. This is the kind of forward-thinking approach our country needs to address the climate crisis and work towards a more sustainable future for our children."

Paradigm's decarbonization devices are a testament to the company's dedication to creating a cleaner and more efficient future. By decarbonizing engine emissions, these devices are instrumental in mitigating the impact of transportation on air quality and climate change. Vehicle fleet customers implementing Paradigm's solutions benefit from improved engine uptime, reduced maintenance expenses, fuel savings, and reduced fleet carbon footprint.

Mr. Erbland said, "Our team is proud to bring to market essential technology that contributes to better ambient air quality, environmental conservation, climate change mitigation, regulatory compliance, economic prosperity, profitability, and community well-being. Implementing this groundbreaking technology helps create more livable, sustainable, and vibrant cities for current and future generations. Moreover, it helps support Rochester's position in the nation as a hub for technological innovation."

The new technology promises tremendous benefits for diesel vehicle fleets through retrofits and technology for OEM manufacturers of diesel engines, vehicles, and engine components.

"We are honored to have Congressman Joe Morelle visit our facility and witness the transformative impact of our decarbonization technology," said Erbland. "Our mission is to revolutionize the diesel engine industry by offering cutting-edge solutions that enhance operational efficiency and contribute to a greener planet. We believe innovation and sustainability can go hand in hand, and we are committed to driving positive change."

Congressman Morelle's visit underscores the vital role that innovative start-ups in upstate NY, like Paradigm, play in advancing the nation's environmental and economic objectives. As the world looks for solutions to address the challenges of climate change, Paradigm's decarbonization technology offers a beacon of hope, exemplifying the potential to achieve both environmental stewardship and economic growth.

Paradigm of NY is a pioneering start-up based in Rochester, New York, specializing in patented emissions decarbonization technology. With its current focus on heavy-duty engine emissions, Paradigm's innovative solutions provide a pathway to reduced CO2 production, improved engine uptime, and significant financial savings for diesel fleet customers. A steadfast commitment to sustainability and innovation positions Paradigm of NY to lead the charge toward a greener and more prosperous future.

