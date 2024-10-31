Congressman Joe Morelle Visits Applied Image, Inc. to Highlight Local Innovation and Manufacturing Excellence

"Applied Image's commitment to advanced manufacturing and the development of cutting-edge technologies helps foster economic development, create new jobs, and bolster our leadership on the global stage." Rep. Joe Morelle Post this

"Applied Image is a shining example of the world-class innovation happening in Rochester," said Congressman Joe Morelle. "Their commitment to advanced manufacturing and the development of cutting-edge technologies helps foster economic development, create new jobs, and bolster our leadership on the global stage. I'm proud to support businesses like Applied Image, and I look forward to our continued work together."

Applied Image CEO and owner Glenn Jackling valued the Congressman's visit, saying, "It was an honor to showcase our work to Congressman Morelle and discuss how we can collaborate on strengthening the advanced manufacturing sector in Rochester. His support is instrumental in ensuring that companies like ours can thrive and compete on a global scale."

Applied Image, a company with deep roots in the Rochester area, has been a pioneer in precision-imaged optical components since its founding in 1978. The company's expertise spans a wide range of standard and custom products, including test targets and charts, reticles, calibration standards, and photomasks used in industries such as medical device and precision manufacturing, aerospace, defense, and academia.

The visit underscored the importance of fostering innovation and supporting local manufacturers in upstate New York. Applied Image remains committed to advancing optical imaging technologies that benefit the local community and global industries. The company is currently hiring several advanced manufacturing technicians, CAD technicians, and apprentice candidates.

