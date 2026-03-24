Conifer Health and Healthcare Systems of America Announce Enterprise Revenue Cycle Outsourcing Partnership

"We are excited to partner with HSA to support their mission to enhance healthcare access and provide uncompromising, high-quality care to the communities they serve." Deepali Narula Post this

"At Conifer, we believe that partnerships power healthcare," said Chief Operating Officer, Deepali Narula. "We are excited to partner with HSA to support their mission to enhance healthcare access and provide uncompromising, high-quality care to the communities they serve. With our comprehensive solution focused on accelerating cash, reducing denials and avoidable write-offs, and lowering the cost to collect, we are committed to delivering meaningful, measurable improvement across their revenue cycle."

"Conifer Health brings the depth of expertise and innovation required to elevate revenue cycle performance across all our facilities and position our organization for long-term strength," said Carlos Alcazar, Chief Financial Officer, HSA Corporate. "This partnership aligns squarely with our strategic priority to invest in forward-thinking technologies that enhance operational excellence and support the communities we serve," added Faisal Gill, Chief Executive Officer, HSA Corporate.

To discuss how Conifer's expertise and innovative solutions can assist you in elevating your revenue cycle performance, contact us today at [email protected] or visit our website at Coniferhealth.com

About Healthcare Systems of America

Healthcare Systems of America (HSA) is a dynamic and growing healthcare organization committed to revitalizing community hospitals and expanding access to high-quality, patient-centered care across the United States. With a focus on strengthening local healthcare infrastructure, HSA partners with hospitals and communities to restore stability, improve clinical services, and ensure that essential medical care remains accessible to the populations who depend on it most.

HSA currently owns and operates eight hospitals across Florida, Louisiana, and Texas, serving a diverse range of communities—from small towns that serve rural areas to rapidly growing urban centers. Each facility within the HSA network is guided by a shared commitment to excellence in care, operational efficiency, and long-term sustainability. By investing in modern technology, recruiting talented healthcare professionals, and enhancing hospital operations, HSA works to elevate the standard of care while preserving the vital role community hospitals play in local health systems.

At HSA, we believe that strong hospitals create stronger communities. Our approach goes beyond traditional hospital management; we focus on building resilient healthcare institutions that can grow and adapt to the evolving needs of the populations they serve. Through strategic investment, innovative leadership, and collaborative partnerships with physicians, caregivers, and local leaders, we are transforming hospitals into centers of excellence that deliver compassionate, reliable, and advanced medical care.

We are redefining healthcare by placing patients and communities at the center of everything we do. Our mission is to ensure that every American has access to uncompromising, high-quality healthcare. By strengthening community hospitals today, Healthcare Systems of America is helping build a healthcare system that will serve families, neighborhoods, and future generations for years to come.

About Conifer Health Solutions

For over 35 years, Conifer Health has partnered with health systems, hospitals, physician groups, and employers to deliver tailored, technology-enabled revenue cycle and value-based care solutions that improve financial performance, enhance the care experience, and reduce the cost to collect. Supporting more than 600 clients and managing over $32 billion in NPR annually, we operate with a "by operators, for operators" mindset — combining deep operational expertise with intelligent automation, advanced analytics, and a mature global delivery model. Our commitment is simple: deliver on client goals with full transparency and measurable outcomes at every step. For more information, visit ConiferHealth.com.

Media Contact

Annette Kearns, Conifer Health Solutions, 1 214-803-3679, [email protected], https://coniferhealth.com/

SOURCE Conifer Health Solutions