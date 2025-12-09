Conifer Health Announces New Multi-Year Revenue Cycle Partnership with Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center

"Combining our operational expertise with AI, advanced tools, and real-time data insights, we enable our clients to make data-driven decisions, accelerate cash flow, and sustain continuous improvement in their revenue cycle performance." Deepali Narula Post this

Anchored by its proprietary ConiferCore® technology platform, Conifer offers operational expertise, advanced analytics, and seamless integration to deliver enhanced revenue cycle outcomes. Conifer's purpose-built tools streamline and automate workflows and incorporate reporting and audit capabilities designed to mitigate risk and provide insightful information to proactively manage revenue cycle operations.

"Combining our operational expertise with AI, advanced tools, and real-time data insights, we enable our clients to make data-driven decisions, accelerate cash flow, and sustain continuous improvement in their revenue cycle performance. We look forward to serving Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center as an extension of its operations and becoming a trusted partner in elevating profitability and performance," said Conifer's Chief Operating Officer, Deepali Narula.

As part of this agreement, RMC's revenue cycle team will transition to Conifer. "We value the strong culture RMC has built, and we're committed to creating a smooth, respectful integration that unites the strengths of our teams," said Narula.

"We are impressed with Conifer's extensive revenue cycle experience and proven success, especially in the Alabama market," said Keith Parrott, president of Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center. "Conifer's advanced technology, forward-thinking approach and scalability align perfectly with our strategic goals and will benefit our communities through enhanced patient care. We look forward to a mutually beneficial partnership."

About Northeast Alabama Regional Medical Center

RMC Health System (RMC) in Anniston, Alabama, is a trusted leader in healthcare, serving Northeast Alabama with integrity, skill, and compassion. With more than 1,800 employees, 300+ volunteers, and over 200 physicians across a broad range of specialties, RMC provides comprehensive, state-of-the-art care to the community. The hospital is accredited by the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer (CoC), has earned Blue Distinction Center+ status for Orthopedic® and Maternity Care® from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama, and received the 2025 Commitment to Quality Award from the American Heart Association (AHA). RMC was also the first Baby-Friendly designated birthing facility in the state of Alabama and was recently accredited by the Institute of Healthcare Improvement (IHI) as an Age-Friendly Health System.

About Conifer Health Solutions

For over 35 years, Conifer Health has partnered with health systems, hospitals, physician groups, and employers to deliver tailored, technology-enabled revenue cycle and value-based care solutions that improve financial performance, enhance the care experience, and reduce the cost to collect. Supporting more than 600 clients and managing over $32 billion in NPR annually, we operate with a "by operators, for operators" mindset — combining deep operational expertise with intelligent automation, advanced analytics, and a mature global delivery model. Our commitment is simple: deliver on client goals with full transparency and measurable outcomes at every step. For more information, visit ConiferHealth.com.

