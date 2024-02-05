Conifer Health Solutions announces renewal of exclusive service agreement with Dartmouth Health

"Conifer has proven itself as a strong and effective partner in optimizing revenue cycle performance and we are pleased to continue our relationship." Daniel P. Jantzen Post this

Together, Conifer and Dartmouth Health will build upon the successful collaboration that was initiated in 2015. Conifer will continue to provide comprehensive RCM services that include patient access, financial clearance, coding and patient financial services. Conifer will continue to maintain best-in-class revenue cycle performance results for Dartmouth Health with new technologies, AI-driven workflows, and continuous innovation. This will enable Dartmouth Health to further enhance patient engagement as well as optimize overall cash flow performance.

"Conifer has proven itself as a strong and effective partner in optimizing revenue cycle performance and we are pleased to continue our relationship," said Daniel P. Jantzen, Dartmouth Health's Chief Financial Officer.

David Dawson, Conifer's Senior Vice-President of Client Success commenting on the renewal, said "Conifer Health is pleased to continue to collaborate with Dartmouth Health to deliver revenue cycle innovation and performance optimization to further the health system's patient experience objectives. Together, we will support operational excellence and the delivery of high-quality care to the communities served by Dartmouth Health."

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, brings over 35 years of healthcare industry expertise to help health systems and physician practices address their most pressing revenue cycle challenges. The company offers tech-enabled end-to-end and point solution revenue cycle services that enhance the patient experience, drive operational efficiency, and improve financial outcomes. Annually, Conifer Health manages 17+ million unique patient interactions, more than $25 billion in net patient revenue and $22.6+ billion in medically managed spend. Conifer Health also provides value-based care services focused on population health management and financial management services for more than five million lives. For more information, visit ConiferHealth.com.

Dartmouth Health, New Hampshire's only academic health system and the state's largest private employer, serves patients across northern New England. Dartmouth Health provides access to more than 2,000 providers in almost every area of medicine, delivering care at its flagship hospital, Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, NH, as well as across its wide network of hospitals, clinics and care facilities. DHMC is consistently named the #1 hospital in New Hampshire by U.S. News & World Report, and is recognized for high performance in numerous clinical specialties and procedures. Dartmouth Health includes Dartmouth Cancer Center, one of only 56 National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers in the nation, and the only such center in northern New England; Dartmouth Health Children's, which includes the state's only children's hospital and multiple locations around the region; member hospitals in Lebanon, Keene and New London, NH, and Windsor and Bennington, VT; Visiting Nurse and Hospice for Vermont and New Hampshire; and more than 24 clinics that provide ambulatory and specialty services across New Hampshire and Vermont. Through its historical partnership with Dartmouth and the Geisel School of Medicine, Dartmouth Health trains nearly 400 medical residents and fellows annually, and performs cutting-edge research and clinical trials recognized across the globe with Geisel and the White River Junction VA Medical Center in White River Junction, VT. Dartmouth Health and its more than 13,000 employees are deeply committed to serving the healthcare needs of everyone in our communities, and to providing each of our patients with exceptional, personal care.

