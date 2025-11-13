Conifer Redefines the Future of AI-Driven Revenue Cycle Management, Using Google Cloud

"We are excited to be making an investment in a robust AI platform that builds upon our industry-leading expertise to enhance our services at every level." Deepali Narula Post this

"Over the past year, our teams have been designing and deploying custom AI solutions across key points of the RCM value chain, leveraging Google Cloud's advanced AI tools," said Deepali Narula, chief operating officer, Conifer Health Solutions. "The results speak for themselves. We are excited to be making an investment in a robust AI platform that builds upon our industry-leading expertise to enhance our services at every level."

As healthcare organizations continue to face financial pressures and operational complexity, Conifer will be a blueprint for how AI-driven services can support improved financial outcomes as well as clinician and patient experience.

"Conifer's deep revenue cycle management expertise and EHR-system agnostic approach make them an ideal partner to build a next-generation AI platform on Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities to positively impact healthcare," said Ryan Terry, managing director, Healthcare, Google Cloud. "Our shared goal is to help health systems reduce complexity and ultimately enhance the patient experience."

Conifer's workflows are highly adaptable, and its solutions integrate seamlessly with a broad array of systems, optimizing revenue cycle performance regardless of the technical environment. Conifer annually manages over 17 million unique patient interactions, more than $32 billion in net patient revenue making it well-positioned to lead innovation within this space.

About Conifer Health Solutions

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC, a subsidiary of Tenet Healthcare Corporation, brings 35 years of healthcare industry expertise to help health systems and physician practices address their most pressing revenue cycle challenges. The company offers tech-enabled end-to-end and point solution revenue cycle services that enhance the patient experience, drive operational efficiency, and improve financial outcomes. Conifer Health also provides value-based care services focused on population health management and financial management services for more than five million lives. For more information, visit ConiferHealth.com.

Media Contact

Annette Kearns, Conifer Health Solutions

