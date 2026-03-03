Connect Tech Introduces Falcon Vehicle System, a Ready-to-Mount IP67 Jetson Solution for Rugged Industrial Vehicles

"Falcon is engineered as a vehicle-mounted, IP67 platform designed to run at the physical edge, enabling real-time decision-making that reduces risk, minimizes downtime, and delivers systems operators can trust in the field," said Rob Callaghan, Chief Product Officer at Connect Tech. Post this

Powered by CTI's EdgeAI Stack, Falcon brings advanced language and vision AI models to the Edge, utilizing the latest in LLM, VLM, and VLA models, enabling intelligent human-machine interaction and real-time decision support on heavy equipment. It supports autonomous in-cabin assistance, collision avoidance, and 360° surround vision, along with machine guidance and predictive fleet monitoring to improve safety, precision, and jobsite productivity.

Construction and heavy-duty vehicles are increasingly adopting autonomous and assisted technologies to solve labor shortages and rising costs, to improve safety and productivity on the job site. According to a report by Omniscient Research, the global autonomous construction equipment market was valued at US$9.2 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$23.7 billion by 2031, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.3 per cent during the forecast period. This growth is fueled by infrastructure projects and labor shortages, particularly in high-risk areas. The full report can be found at omniscientresearch.com. Applications such as autonomous hauling, machine guidance, collision avoidance, and site awareness rely on real-time perception and decision-making to operate reliably in harsh, dynamic environments.

"In agriculture, construction, and mining, the environment is the first test. If a system can't withstand dust, vibration, heat, and moisture, autonomy is irrelevant," said Rob Callaghan, Chief Product Officer at Connect Tech. "Falcon is engineered as a vehicle-mounted, IP67 platform designed to run at the edge, enabling real-time decision-making that reduces risk, minimizes downtime, and delivers systems operators can trust in the field."

Falcon supports up to four GMSL2 cameras along with dual T1 Ethernet interfaces and a standard Gigabit Ethernet port, enabling flexible sensor and network connectivity. High-speed NVMe storage, CAN, and USB interfaces support data logging, vehicle communication, and peripheral expansion. Wide input power compatibility allows integration across a broad range of vehicle electrical systems.

Falcon Vehicle System ships pre-flashed with a catered JetPack Board Support Package, which is preconfigured and validated specifically for this platform. This allows customers to focus on building and deploying their applications rather than investing time in hardware bring-up and system validation. Developed by Jetson specialists, Falcon reflects Connect Tech's role as an NVIDIA Elite Partner and more than a decade of hands-on Jetson experience. That depth of expertise translates into long-term reliability, documentation, and industry-leading support.

Key Features:

Accelerated by the Jetson Orin NX with Super Mode enabled

IP67-rated and fanless heatsink

4x GMSL2 camera inputs

Dual ethernet ports supporting 100BASE-T1 or 1000BASE-T1; 1× standard ethernet port supporting 1000BASE-T

M.2 NVMe storage (1x 4-lane PCIe Gen 3/4), dual USB 2.0, 2x CAN 2.0B

Wide input power from +9 V to +36 V

Operating temperature from -25 C to +70 C (-13°F to +158°F)

Benefits:

Handles demanding AI workloads for rugged autonomous vehicles.

Processes sensor data locally to enable immediate decision-making without reliance on cloud connectivity, which is often limited on construction sites.

Delivers reliable, sustained performance in complex and harsh environments.

Pre-validated hardware and common vehicle interfaces reduce development time, allowing teams to move more quickly from prototyping to field deployment.

Scalable across fleets and use cases, allowing for easy standardization across different vehicles and applications.

Example Applications within Construction:

Autonomous in Cabin Assistance: Utilize the latest in LLM, VLM, and VLA models at the Edge to enhance user experience, and better equip the workforce.

Collision Avoidance and Proximity Warning: Uses multi-sensor perception to detect personnel, vehicles, and obstacles, helping prevent accidents in crowded and low-visibility environments.

360° Surround Vision: Provides a real-time composite view around large vehicles to eliminate blind spots during maneuvering, loading, and reversing.

Machine Guidance and Path Following: Supports semi-autonomous grading, trenching, or compaction by maintaining accurate positioning and following predefined routes or surfaces.

Fleet Monitoring and Predictive Maintenance: Processes vehicle health and operational data at the edge to identify issues early, reduce downtime, and improve overall fleet utilization.

Contact our Sales team at [email protected] for lead times and pricing.

Book a meeting with Connect Tech and learn more about the Falcon Vehicle System, accelerated by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX, at CONExpo from March 3-7, 2026.

Media Contact

Ceri Nelmes, Connect Tech, 1 5198361291, [email protected], connecttech.com

SOURCE Connect Tech