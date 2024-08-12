Connect with Source Capital & Compete for America's Top EB-5 Project at our Miami Summit on Aug. 28-29!

"We're thrilled to introduce this new shark tank style competition in the EB-5 arena and to have high-caliber speakers sharing their expertise on U.S. and global investment opportunities." Post this

A highlight of this year's summit is the launch of America's Top Project award, a new competition where developers will vie for the title of best EB-5 project and a $5,000 cash prize.

Ali Jahangiri, CEO of EB5 Investors Magazine and Uglobal Immigration Magazine, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We're thrilled to introduce this new shark tank style competition in the EB-5 arena and to have high-caliber speakers sharing their expertise on U.S. and global investment opportunities."

The event will kick off with a spectacular Yacht VIP Cocktail Cruise aboard an elegant 3-level catamaran, which will offer beautiful Miami skyline views. This exclusive evening affair will include a dock reception at 7 p.m. followed by a two-hour cruise around Miami from 8-10 p.m., offering an unparalleled networking experience.

Key panels at the summit will cover:

Basic and Advanced Insight into the EB-5 Investor Visa Program: An exploration of why EB-5 is considered one of the premier green card options and the impact of the new Reform and Integrity Act.

EB-5 Project Selection: Strategic advice on selecting and progressing with investments, including due diligence, location, and project type considerations.

Alternative Financing Sources: Insights into C-PACE, USCA, and other bridge financing mechanisms.

