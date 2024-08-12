Connect with Source Capital & Compete for America's Top EB-5 Project at our Miami Summit on Aug. 28-29!

Exclusive Event to Feature High-Caliber Speakers, Networking Opportunities and America's Top Project Awards, hosted by EB5 Investors Magazine at Mandarin Oriental.
IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Network and learn at the Global Mobility & Investment Summit in Miami on August 28-29, 2024. The event, which will provide a world of immigration options and investment opportunities, is held at the luxurious Mandarin Oriental hotel. This must-attend industry gathering is tailored for attorneys looking to expand their immigration practices, developers seeking funding for their projects, and investors eager to gain insights into the EB-5 visa program.
The summit will offer an array of interactive educational panels and networking activities, providing attendees with invaluable information on the United States' EB-5 program and international investment migration options. Attendees will hear from distinguished speakers and migration agents on topics such as EB-5 visa legislation, project selection, and the latest trends in immigration.
A highlight of this year's summit is the launch of America's Top Project award, a new competition where developers will vie for the title of best EB-5 project and a $5,000 cash prize.
Ali Jahangiri, CEO of EB5 Investors Magazine and Uglobal Immigration Magazine, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We're thrilled to introduce this new shark tank style competition in the EB-5 arena and to have high-caliber speakers sharing their expertise on U.S. and global investment opportunities."
The event will kick off with a spectacular Yacht VIP Cocktail Cruise aboard an elegant 3-level catamaran, which will offer beautiful Miami skyline views. This exclusive evening affair will include a dock reception at 7 p.m. followed by a two-hour cruise around Miami from 8-10 p.m., offering an unparalleled networking experience.
Key panels at the summit will cover:
- Basic and Advanced Insight into the EB-5 Investor Visa Program: An exploration of why EB-5 is considered one of the premier green card options and the impact of the new Reform and Integrity Act.
- EB-5 Project Selection: Strategic advice on selecting and progressing with investments, including due diligence, location, and project type considerations.
- Alternative Financing Sources: Insights into C-PACE, USCA, and other bridge financing mechanisms.
About EB5 Investors Magazine and Uglobal Immigration Magazine: EB5 Investors Magazine and Uglobal Immigration Magazine are leading global publications dedicated to investment immigration, providing in-depth analysis, news, and insights into the EB-5 program and other global migration investment opportunities.
