Connect with Your Students: How Universities Employ SMS for Important Reminders

ProTexting is proud to provide universities with tools that make a real difference in students' lives," said Kalin Kassabov, CEO of ProTexting. "Our SMS platform simplifies communication, improves resource efficiency, and strengthens student connections to their academic and social responsibilities. Post this

Transforming Student Communication with SMS

University life is fast-paced, with students juggling classes, extracurriculars, and personal commitments. ProTexting's SMS solutions are streamlining communication by delivering timely reminders and updates directly to students' phones. With a 98% open rate, SMS ensures that important messages are not overlooked, unlike traditional email notifications.

How ProTexting Helps Universities Thrive:

Academic Reminders: Reduce missed appointments with professors, advisors, or academic counselors through automated text reminders. This improves faculty efficiency and enhances academic outcomes for students.

Mental Health Support: Help students stay on track with mental health counseling sessions and provide quick access to wellness resources, ensuring timely support for their well-being.

Athletics and Team Coordination: Keep student-athletes informed about practice schedules, game updates, and team meetings, ensuring seamless coordination and fostering school spirit.

Event Participation: Boost engagement in student organizations and campus activities with reminders about upcoming events, club meetings, and social gatherings.

Health Services: Enhance campus health by reminding students about doctor appointments, vaccinations, and check-ups, contributing to a healthier student body.

Voting and Student Input: Encourage participation in student government elections and policy decisions by sending voting reminders, ensuring a more inclusive and engaged campus.

Why Universities Choose ProTexting

"ProTexting is proud to provide universities with tools that make a real difference in students' lives," said Kalin Kassabov, CEO of ProTexting. "Our SMS platform simplifies communication, improves resource efficiency, and strengthens student connections to their academic and social responsibilities."

With its easy-to-use interface, automation capabilities, and high engagement rates, ProTexting is quickly becoming a trusted partner for universities nationwide. Schools adopting SMS communication are seeing measurable improvements in attendance, resource utilization, and student satisfaction.

About ProTexting

ProTexting specializes in SMS and MMS communication solutions that help organizations build meaningful connections with their audiences. With innovative tools, compliance support, and advanced analytics, ProTexting empowers businesses and institutions to achieve their goals through effective and engaging communication.

Media Contact

Kalin Kassabov, ProTexting LLC, 18002589115, [email protected], https://www.protexting.com/

SOURCE ProTexting LLC