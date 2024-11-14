Connect Worldwide Appoints New Director of Sales Development

Connect Worldwide, a leader in global marketing and sales solutions for hotel brands and tourism destinations, is pleased to announce the appointment of Anthony Ferec as the new Director of Sales Development.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This strategic addition to the leadership team underscores Connect Worldwide's commitment to expanding its client portfolio, enhancing customer success, and driving sustainable growth in the international travel landscape. Anthony Ferec brings 10+ years of industry experience in sales strategy and client engagement, having held senior roles at MyKey Global Accommodations and Good Night Stay, where he demonstrated a proven track record of fostering client relationships and cultivating new accounts. With a reputation of creating innovative sales approaches, Anthony Ferec is uniquely positioned to lead Connect Worldwide's sales development strategy.

"We are thrilled to welcome Anthony to Connect Worldwide," said Eric Otto Founder and CEO of Connect Worldwide. "His expertise and insights into scaling sales opportunities and deep understanding of the global travel industry makes him an invaluable asset, as we pursue the growth objectives of our hotel and destination clients. We are confident that Anthony will strengthen our sales efforts and drive even greater value for our clients."

In this role, Anthony will focus on expanding Connect Worldwide's sales pipeline, developing new business opportunities, and creating tailored solutions that align with the evolving needs of the customer. Additionally, he will oversee the development of hotel and destination clients in emerging global markets.

"I am honored to join Connect Worldwide and contribute to its mission of delivering best-in-class solutions to our clients," said Anthony Ferec "I look forward to working with the talented global CWW team to build on the company's success and drive impactful growth."

Connect Worldwide's appointment of Anthony Ferec as Director of Sales Development reflects its proactive approach to talent acquisition and commitment to client-focused, innovative solutions. This addition is expected to further bolster Connect Worldwide's reputation as an industry leader dedicated to helping customers achieve their sales and growth objectives.

About Connect Worldwide (cww.travel)

Connect Worldwide (CWW) is a global sales and marketing company serving tourism destinations, hotel brands, and travel-related companies with a focus on international market expansion and revenue development. CWW represents more than 20 hotel brands and 25 destinations. The company headquarters are in Scottsdale Arizona with 21 representation offices around the world.

