Connect Worldwide Expands Global Reach with Wins in South Africa, South Korea & GCC Region

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connect Worldwide (CWW), a global leader in international sales and marketing representation for hotel brands and tourism destinations, is pleased to announce three new developments that underscore the company's continued global expansion and strategic growth.

CWW's long-standing relationship with Jumeirah Hotels & Resorts has been extended to a new market, South Africa, after successful collaborations in several markets in Europe and Asia. The South African office, led by Ross Kata, Managing Director of CWW South Africa, will be responsible for driving new opportunities and enhancing visibility for Jumeirah across the region.

In addition, Travel Oregon, has selected Connect Worldwide as its representative in South Korea. This new partnership reflects CWW's continued success in connecting U.S. destinations with outbound Asian markets, leveraging deep local expertise to support travel trade engagement, media outreach, and partnership growth.

To further strengthen its presence in the Middle East, CWW is also proud to announce the launch of a new office covering the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region, which will be led by Mark Senior. Mark brings extensive knowledge of the luxury travel sector and years of regional experience that will benefit CWW's destination and hospitality clients seeking to grow their footprint in the GCC.

"These new partnerships are a strong testament to the trust our clients place in Connect Worldwide's global network and local market expertise," said Eric Otto, Founder and CEO of Connect Worldwide. "Whether it's a luxury hospitality brand like Jumeirah, a destination like Oregon, or the opening of a strategic office in the Gulf, our mission remains clear: to drive meaningful results and long-term growth for our clients."

With these recent wins, Connect Worldwide continues to reinforce its position as a preferred global partner for destinations and hospitality companies looking to enter or grow in international markets.

About Connect Worldwide (cww.travel)

Connect Worldwide (CWW) is a global sales and marketing company serving tourism destinations, hotel brands, and travel-related companies with a focus on international market expansion and revenue development. CWW represents more than 20 hotel brands and 25 destinations. The company headquarters are in Scottsdale Arizona with 21 representation offices around the world.

