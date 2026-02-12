Connect4Patients Founder Greg Brady Announces "The Healthcare Network" and a set of AI-based patient-centric services designed to revolutionize healthcare industry

By strengthening treatment-based medicine & enabling a structured transition toward preventative, longitudinal health management, this has the potential to save billions of dollars; improve diagnostic accuracy; reduce preventable mortality; and increase life expectancy. Post this

To address these challenges, Connect4Patients has designed an integrated, patient-centric platform that complements existing healthcare technologies rather than replacing them.

1. The Healthcare Network

The Healthcare Network functions as a digital superhighway that enables any care provider, including hospitals, physicians, laboratories and imaging facilities, to onboard seamlessly and access a single patient record. Rather than operating on fragmented, duplicated or incomplete records, network participants share access to a unified patient record that represents the most accurate and current view of the patient's medical information. This data is fully cleansed, normalized and validated; and then securely replicated back to all permitted parties. This solution does not require traditional implementation. The Healthcare Network delivers the single version of truth to authorized parties through flexible methods including transactional writes, PDF documents or standardized files.

2. Embedded AI Assistant

The embedded AI assistant is designed to clarify and contextualize patient data in language appropriate for both patients and clinicians. For patients, the assistant translates diagnoses, care plans and medications into clear next steps that improve engagement and adherence. For physicians and care teams, the AI provides diagnostic support through structured summaries, longitudinal trend analysis and contextual alerts. It also continuously monitors medication lists across all prescribing providers for potential drug interactions, contraindications and duplication risks that commonly arise when multiple physicians independently prescribe medications.

3. Patient-Centric Application

In today's landscape, the patient is poorly represented and often required to navigate multiple disconnected portals to assemble fragments of their own medical information. These portals typically present data in highly technical clinical language, limiting patient understanding and requiring patients to perform administrative tasks such as repeatedly completing intake forms at each encounter. This application is designed to assist patients in preparing for physician visits; understanding laboratory results; identifying appropriate dietary and exercise programs to support improvement in their medical conditions; and maintaining a comprehensive longitudinal history of all past medical procedures. It also includes relevant family medical history.

4. AI Model for Clinical Engagement, Market Learning and Prevention

The fourth product capability, an AI-driven large language model, continuously evolves as The Healthcare Network is populated. Operating within the patient application, the model enables ethical, patient-controlled engagement across clinical trials, post-market drug monitoring and preventative health analysis. Examples include:

Identifying patient-specific clinical trial eligibility criteria to determine both suitability and voluntary interest before any information is shared with pharmaceutical sponsors; this could help reduce the clinical trial times by years

Analyzing real-world outcomes of newly-released therapies to identify previously unknown side effects not found in the clinical trial process

Establishing a continuous feedback loop to highlight preventative opportunities, including reductions in certain ultra-processed foods, improved physical activity programs and dietary programs

All learnings are shared anonymously, adhering to HIPAA compliance requirements.

"These unique solution capabilities are designed to operate alongside and complement existing technologies already deployed across the healthcare market, without disrupting current clinical systems or workflows. Rather than replacing established platforms, they augment and enhance their effectiveness while engaging patients as active participants in their care. By strengthening treatment-based medicine and enabling a structured transition toward preventative, longitudinal health management, this approach has the potential to save billions of dollars across the healthcare industry; improve diagnostic accuracy; reduce preventable mortality; increase life expectancy; and improve overall quality of life," Greg Brady, Connect4Patients Founder and CEO.

Greg Brady pioneered the concept of transforming fragmented data into a single, cleansed version of the truth across complex supply-chain ecosystems. He and his team also embedded AI-driven intelligence and optimization technologies within these highly distributed networks to improve accuracy, efficiency and decision-making at scale.

After delivering two major generations of that platform, Greg Brady has applied those proven principles to the healthcare industry, an environment with even greater data fragmentation and integrity challenges. Drawing on decades of experience, Connect4Patients' new product capabilities were designed and announced in record time to address one of healthcare's most critical structural failures.

To learn more, visit www.connect4patients.com.

About Connect4Patients: Connect4Patients is a healthcare technology company focused on transforming the medical industry through patient-centric data integration, AI-enabled insights and preventative health innovation. The company's platform is designed to improve outcomes, reduce systemic costs and empower patients to be active participants in their own care.

