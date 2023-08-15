Connected claims for insurance now has a viable path with Sfara's 3-in-1 solution

"This is game changing for the insurance industry, which has been struggling for years to find a workable path towards digital FNOL and claims automation," said Nino Tarantino, GM of Insurance for Sfara. Tweet this

Sfara's 3-in-1 insurance solution puts an end to that skepticism. It introduces crash detection and life-saving emergency response as an offering to the customer. Plus, the solution can improve claims processing from intake to settlement using detailed crash data fully integrated into existing workflows used by industry-leading carriers.

To initiate service, a carrier need only integrate Sfara's SDK into their flagship app and then choose from pre-integrated partnerships to best fit their needs for emergency calls and claims processing.

As a result, it's no longer necessary for carriers to undergo the expensive and arduous process of developing their own crash detection and emergency response service that integrates with their claims processing, which could take years to complete, and even then, not work to expectations.

Sfara's 3-in-1 solution allows carriers to hyper accelerate time to market with one of the most streamlined solutions to jumpstart digital connected claims in the near term.

"This is game changing for the insurance industry, which has been struggling for years to find a workable path towards digital FNOL and claims automation," said Nino Tarantino, GM of Insurance for Sfara. "Sfara has solved the difficulties by pre-integrating backend technologies with the products of other industry leaders. Now, all a carrier has to do is integrate our SDK into their flagship app. "

The trigger for this revolutionary solution is Sfara's proven, industry-leading two-layered impact detection and false positive suppression technologies. This approach provides insurers with immediate data for all claims situations, including the roughly 70% of crash detections at lower speed that other solutions miss.

Insurance carriers wanting to expedite the reality of claims acceleration, can now do so with Sfara's 3-in-1 insurance solution. In this competitive and margin-thin era, this solution offers the quickest, most cost-effective, and reliable path to the economic rewards of customer loyalty and connected claims.

