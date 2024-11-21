Connecticut-Based Operational Solutions Software Provider Lands a Technology Contract for the Texas Department of Information Resources

Adding our tools to DIR's arsenal isn't just a win for Veoci, but for government workers across Texas, one of America's busiest states. Post this

"Adding our tools to DIR's arsenal isn't just a win for Veoci, but for government workers across Texas, one of America's busiest states," said Chris Ford, VP of Sales & Partnerships at Veoci. "Nationwide, we are a proven provider for cities, counties, state agencies, school systems, and healthcare institutions thanks to our always-on, customizable tools. Thanks to our DIR contract, even more organizations across the Lone Star State can easily access the operational benefits we provide.

With our ability to stand up centralized reporting and databases, improve situational awareness through real-time communications, and refine operations through after-action reporting and evaluations, we are one of the best tools DIR customers can adopt to enhance their emergency response capabilities."

To learn more about Veoci's partnership with DIR and how its operational software can improve your community, contact Mark Demski or visit www.veoci.com.

About Veoci

Veoci is a no-code, cloud platform for Crisis, Incident, and Emergency Management, Business Continuity and Resilience, Continuity of Operations Planning, Team Collaboration, and Daily Operations, designed to meet the decision-making and communication requirements of multiple teams at many locations. With stringent security, highest availability, and quickly scalable performance, Veoci is designed for institutions and organizations of every size and complexity.

Media Contact

Mark Demski, Veoci, 1 475-244-9629, [email protected], www.veoci.com

SOURCE Veoci