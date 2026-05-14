Connecticut Funeral Director Featured in Times Square for National Campaign Honoring Funeral Professionals

"I've always believed I stand on the shoulders of giants, especially my father and grandmother, who taught me what true sacrifice, compassion, and service look like." — Tom Tierney Post this

Displayed on digital billboards in the heart of Times Square, the campaign brought national visibility to a profession that often works quietly behind the scenes.

The term The First Call reflects a reality many families experience: after the loss of a loved one, funeral directors are often among the very first people families turn to for guidance, reassurance, and compassionate care.

For Tierney, the recognition represented more than a personal milestone. It was an opportunity to honor a profession rooted in service and a legacy shaped across generations.

"This was never about personal recognition," said Tom Tierney, owner and licensed funeral director of The Green Cremation and Tierney Funeral Home. "I've always believed I stand on the shoulders of giants, especially my father and grandmother, who taught me what true sacrifice, compassion, and service look like. Watching them dedicate their lives to serving families shaped the way I approach this work every single day."

"I'm honored to be recognized, but this recognition really belongs to the entire team beside me," Tierney said. "I'm fortunate to work alongside an incredible team of people who show up every day with compassion, dedication, and a genuine desire to serve families well. None of this work happens alone."

A third-generation funeral director with nearly 20 years of experience, Tierney has continued his family's commitment to compassionate care while also helping lead the profession into the future.

In 2024, he launched The Green Cremation, Connecticut's first ever provider of water cremation, also known as aquamation.

Water cremation is an eco-friendly alternative to flame cremation that uses water and alkalinity instead of fire. Many families are drawn to the option because of its lower environmental impact, gentler process, or personal connection to nature and water.

"I'm incredibly proud to offer water cremation to families across Connecticut," Tierney said. "I believe families should have choices when it comes to honoring their loved ones, and I'm honored to help introduce a gentler, more environmentally conscious option for those seeking something different."

Through both Tierney Funeral Home and The Green Cremation, Tierney continues to serve families across the state with a focus on compassion, innovation, and personalized care.

The campaign was created by Chptr in partnership with the National Funeral Directors Association, Tribute Technology, and Homesteaders Life Company to honor funeral professionals across the country.

About The Green Cremation

The Green Cremation is Connecticut's first provider of water cremation, offering families a more environmentally conscious alternative to traditional cremation. Founded by third-generation funeral director Tom Tierney, The Green Cremation provides compassionate, modern care rooted in tradition while helping families choose a gentler option that leaves a lighter environmental footprint. Learn more at https://www.thegreencremation.com/ or call Tom at (860) 649-1222.

About Tierney Funeral Home

Tierney Funeral Home has served families in Manchester, Connecticut, and surrounding communities for generations with a commitment to compassionate, personalized funeral care. Family-owned and operated, the funeral home continues its legacy of service through traditional funerals, cremation options, and innovative offerings that reflect the evolving needs of today's families. Learn more at https://www.tierneyfuneralhome.com/ or call us at (860) 643-1222.

About Chptr

Chptr is a community storytelling company helping funeral homes extend remembrance into the spaces communities already gather. Through broadcast, social, and video experiences, Chptr helps families honor every life and helps funeral homes connect more meaningfully with the people they serve. Learn more at chptr.com.

Media Contact

Thomas J. Tierney, John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 1 (860) 643-1222, [email protected], https://www.tierneyfuneralhome.com/

SOURCE John F. Tierney Funeral Home