Connecticut Housing CFO to Recieve Industry's Top Honor

GREAT FALLS, Va., March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Smith's Research & Gradings is proud to announce Hazim Taib, Chief Financial Officer, Connecticut Housing Finance Authority (CHFA) will receive the industry's most prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2026. This year's ceremony will be on March 26-27 at the fabulous Hyatt Regency in Savannah, Georgia, where housing finance executives will gather at the 34th annual Smith's Affordable Housing Finance Conference.

Hazim Taib is the Chief Financial Officer at the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority. Taib joined CHFA in December 2013 and has over 25 years of experience in public finance and capital markets. Prior to joining CHFA, he served as the Chief Financial Officer at Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) and oversaw IHDA's housing and bond programs.

Taib holds a bachelor's degree in finance and a master's degree in business administration from Indiana State University, a graduate certificate in accounting from Keller Graduate School of Management and a diploma in public administration from Universiti Teknologi MARA Malaysia. In his free time, Taib loves traveling and enjoys discovering new cultures.

CHFA's Housing Mortgage Finance Program — its active single family and multifamily financing program —was established in 1972. The proceeds of bonds issued under this indenture are used to finance affordable housing to low and moderate income people in the State of Connecticut.

CHFA's Housing Mortgage Finance Program Bonds are rated AAA by both Moody's Ratings and S&P Global Ratings.

Taib's name will be engraved on the Smith's Affordable Housing Finance Conference perpetual trophy, which has come to signify success and excellence, joining those whose names are forever inscribed on the award.

Smith's Research & Gradings, founded in 1992, provides independent, conflict-free credit analytics for the investment community. Smith's has become a bellwether research company, often predicting significant trends and spotlighting controversial subjects months before they come to light elsewhere.

For more than 30 years, Smith's Affordable Housing Finance Conference has brought together many of the nation's largest institutional investors, state and local housing finance agencies, banking underwriters, rating agencies, and other housing market experts to discuss investing in affordable housing. The focus is on ways to produce more affordable mortgage loans and foster the trust necessary to sustain an active secondary market for housing bonds.

