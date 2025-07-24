Connecticut Innovations Invests $45.8 Million in Early-Stage Companies in Fiscal Year 2025

Deals leveraged more than $650 million in outside capital; CI generates $43.2 million in proceeds

NEW HAVEN, Conn., July 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connecticut Innovations (CI), the state's strategic venture capital arm, today announced it invested $45.8 million in 67 companies and venture funds in the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. CI's investments also helped to attract an additional $653 million in outside capital into its portfolio companies.

This fiscal year generated $43.2 million in cash proceeds, which will allow CI to invest in more early-stage companies in the future.

"CI closed out the year on a high note, with several successful exits in the fourth quarter," said Peter Longo, senior managing director of investments at Connecticut Innovations. "These wins underscore the strength of our portfolio and the momentum we're carrying into the year ahead."

Throughout the fiscal year, CI strengthened its mission to provide strategic support beyond just capital, with its second annual Tour de Connecticut and its inaugural Talent Fair. These events spotlighted CI's portfolio companies, engaged with new audiences in the state's innovation ecosystem and created connections with emerging talent and communities across Connecticut.

"This year, we invested heavily into talent acquisition for our portfolio, based on the needs of our portfolio companies," said Matt McCooe, CEO at Connecticut Innovations. "In addition to supporting 127 direct hires in our portfolio this year, we also launched our first CI Talent Fair, which provided 300 young professionals with an opportunity to network with leading startups in Connecticut."

