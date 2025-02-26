Connecticut Innovations to Host Talent Fair to Connect Local Students with Startups

Opportunity for local students eager to join Connecticut's entrepreneurial ecosystem to engage and network with the state's most innovative startups

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connecticut Innovations (CI), Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm, will host its first talent fair on Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., at District New Haven, to connect a select group of its portfolio companies with top talent from surrounding universities.

Students who attend the fair will hear from a panel of early-stage founders, network with CI portfolio companies actively hiring Connecticut-based talent, and participate in activities, including career development workshops, local giveaways and professional headshot sessions.

The afternoon will also feature interactive booths from the CI companies and a keynote address from Dr. Laurie Santos, a Yale University professor and founder/host of The Happiness Lab podcast, which is based on the psychology class she teaches, the most popular class in the university's 300-year history.

"We're excited to offer this great opportunity for local students to engage directly with some of the most promising new companies in our state," said Bo Bradstreet, talent acquisition director at Connecticut Innovations. "We look forward to helping to create connections that will enhance Connecticut's innovation ecosystem."

Who should attend the talent fair? Undergraduate and graduate students interested in becoming part of Connecticut's dynamic startup community, or those interested in entrepreneurship, innovation or venture capital, are encouraged to attend. For more information and a list of CI companies participating in the fair, visit here.

To register, visit here. Admission is free.

About Connecticut Innovations:

Connecticut Innovations (CI) is Connecticut's strategic venture capital arm and is the leading source of financing and ongoing support for innovative, growing companies. By offering equity and debt investments, strategic guidance and introductions to valuable partners, we help promising businesses to thrive. For more information, please visit http://www.ctinnovations.com.

