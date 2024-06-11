Connecticut Manufacturer Presents Life-Saving Solutions at International Battery Show

"We're so excited to introduce our latest innovations that reduce battery fires at the largest EV industry event in Europe," said Rodger Mort, COO of Packaging And Crating Technologies. "If we can save even one life, while preventing property damage and personal injury, we've done our job." Post this

Mort explains that the company's patented flagship product- PACT® Thermo ShieldTM a lightweight, paper material with a moisture vapor ink application that prevents thermal runaway and thus, explosive fires and deadly gas emission, will be displayed in a variety of exciting new formats to address emerging technologies.

One of them is TR Sleeve, in which uses the same technology as Thermo Shield, but individually wraps around each battery cell to prevent thermal runaway propagation within electric vehicles, battery packs and renewable energy storage systems. Mort notes that TR Sleeve can be applied to all battery cell designs and ensures comprehensive protection by serving as a heat and flame barrier without compromising the overall performance of the battery. Further, TR Sleeve preserves the environment in that it neutralizes smoke formation so that harmful hydrogen and methane gas is not circulated into the air, and it is biodegradable.

The second new lithium-ion solution to be debuted at the European Battery Show is TR EnvelopeTM, a envelope made from PACT Thermo Shield designed to safely transport and recycle smaller devices such as cell phones, tablets, pagers, smartwatches and rechargeable A-D batteries. Besides everyday consumer use, PACT plans on marketing TR Envelope to airports and airlines as passengers are mandated to put away their cell phones during certain times of the flight for safety reasons.

"We're so excited to introduce our latest innovations that reduce battery fires on an international stage," concludes Mort. "If we can save even one life, while preventing property damage and personal injury, we've done our job"

For more information about PACT® and its comprehensive product line or to see a live demo, visit: https://www.pactthermoshield.com/.

ABOUT PACT®, LLC

PACT®, LLC is a global leader in manufacturing sustainable packaging products for the commercial, industrial and military industries. With more than 25 years of experience, the family business was founded by three green packaging professionals and continues to embrace a green future by designing cost-effective, patented, crating solutions like LiftVans and PleatWrap, as well as custom packaging for the aerospace, medical, electronics, tooling, machinery, furniture, fine art and automotive sectors. The company's newest innovation is PACT® Thermo Shield TM, a sustainable, paper-based packaging material that suppresses and controls lithium-ion battery fires by mitigating thermal runaway.

The company is a member of the Commercial Relocation Network, the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Materials and the International Association of Movers. It is also a preferred vendor for the US Department of Defense and has been awarded a special permit from the US Department of Transportation for the shipping of lithium-ion batteries, as well as passed the proposed SAE-G-27 test standard. For a full list PACT's sustainable packaging solutions, visit http://www.pactww.com.

