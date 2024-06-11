Connecticut Manufacturer Presents Life-Saving Solutions at International Battery Show

Packaging And Crating Technologies Debuts American-Made Products for Lithium-Ion Battery Fires at Industry Show in Germany
WATERTOWN, Conn., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An American manufacturer's solutions to combatting lethal battery fires is set to shine at the largest industry event in Europe. Family-owned Packaging and Crating Technologies (PACT®) will present its patented, fire-suppressant product line at the European Battery Show in Stuttgart, Germany from June 18-20, 2024. The annual convention brings together nearly 20,000 engineers, research and development executives, quality control experts, business leaders and top manufacturing companies from around the globe to discover ground-breaking and safe solutions for our modern high-tech world. Specifically, the PACT team will lead an educational session, as well as unveil its newest weapons in preventing lithium-ion battery fires- TR SleeveTM and TR EnvelopeTM.
"We look forward to showcasing our products at the largest gathering geared toward both the battery and EV tech communities," said Rodger Mort, chief operating officer at PACT, LLC. "We are uniquely positioned to address the hot topics of how to safely charge, transport and recycle lithium-ion batteries that are used to power a variety of E-mobility equipment and handheld devices."
Mort explains that the company's patented flagship product- PACT® Thermo ShieldTM a lightweight, paper material with a moisture vapor ink application that prevents thermal runaway and thus, explosive fires and deadly gas emission, will be displayed in a variety of exciting new formats to address emerging technologies.
One of them is TR Sleeve, in which uses the same technology as Thermo Shield, but individually wraps around each battery cell to prevent thermal runaway propagation within electric vehicles, battery packs and renewable energy storage systems. Mort notes that TR Sleeve can be applied to all battery cell designs and ensures comprehensive protection by serving as a heat and flame barrier without compromising the overall performance of the battery. Further, TR Sleeve preserves the environment in that it neutralizes smoke formation so that harmful hydrogen and methane gas is not circulated into the air, and it is biodegradable.
The second new lithium-ion solution to be debuted at the European Battery Show is TR EnvelopeTM, a envelope made from PACT Thermo Shield designed to safely transport and recycle smaller devices such as cell phones, tablets, pagers, smartwatches and rechargeable A-D batteries. Besides everyday consumer use, PACT plans on marketing TR Envelope to airports and airlines as passengers are mandated to put away their cell phones during certain times of the flight for safety reasons.
"We're so excited to introduce our latest innovations that reduce battery fires on an international stage," concludes Mort. "If we can save even one life, while preventing property damage and personal injury, we've done our job"
ABOUT PACT®, LLC
PACT®, LLC is a global leader in manufacturing sustainable packaging products for the commercial, industrial and military industries. With more than 25 years of experience, the family business was founded by three green packaging professionals and continues to embrace a green future by designing cost-effective, patented, crating solutions like LiftVans and PleatWrap, as well as custom packaging for the aerospace, medical, electronics, tooling, machinery, furniture, fine art and automotive sectors. The company's newest innovation is PACT® Thermo Shield TM, a sustainable, paper-based packaging material that suppresses and controls lithium-ion battery fires by mitigating thermal runaway.
The company is a member of the Commercial Relocation Network, the Council on Safe Transportation of Hazardous Materials and the International Association of Movers. It is also a preferred vendor for the US Department of Defense and has been awarded a special permit from the US Department of Transportation for the shipping of lithium-ion batteries, as well as passed the proposed SAE-G-27 test standard. For a full list PACT's sustainable packaging solutions, visit http://www.pactww.com.
Media Contact
Alisa Picerno, PACT, 860-869-1509, [email protected], https://www.pactthermoshield.com/
SOURCE PACT
