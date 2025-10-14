Connectiv and NAIFA Launch Protectors Vegas -- the New Annual Gathering for the Life and Annuity Industry

The life and annuity sector is at a pivotal moment - shaped by innovation, new entrants, and changing consumer needs. Protectors Vegas will connect the leaders driving the change and securing financial futures for all stages of life.

NEW YORK, Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Connectiv, owners of Medicarians and the creators of InsureTech Connect and Manifest, together with the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA), today announced the launch of Protectors Vegas 2026, a new flagship event dedicated to advancing innovation and growth across the life and annuity landscape.

Taking place November 9th – 11th, 2026, at The Venetian Las Vegas, Protectors Vegas will convene more than 1,500 leaders from across the income protection and financial security ecosystem — including advisors, carriers, distributors, innovators, and investors — to collaborate on the future of financial protection for American families.

"Protectors represents our shared belief that this is a defining moment for life and annuity professionals," said Jay Weintraub, Founder & CEO of Connectiv. "When the right people are together, ideas accelerate and possibilities expand. Through our partnership with NAIFA, we are creating not just an event but a platform whose ultimate goal is to help Americans live life on their own terms — with security and confidence."

"Our members are financial professionals dedicated to helping families plan and protect their futures," said Kevin Mayeux, CEO of NAIFA. "Joining forces with Connectiv — whose team has a proven track record of building vibrant, high-impact live experiences — ensures that Protectors Vegas will become a catalyst for professional growth and industry transformation."

NAIFA, the leading association of insurance and financial professionals in the United States for 135 years, offers theLife and Annuity Certified Professional (LACP) Program governed by the NAIFA Certification Commission and theLife Underwriter Training Council Fellow (LUTCF) certification.

Protectors Vegas 2026 will be a three-day program featuring visionary sessions led by top executives, policymakers, and innovators; curated networking linking advisors, distributors, and capital partners; and an immersive Expo Hall spotlighting technologies, products, and partnerships shaping the next era of financial protection.

