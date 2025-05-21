ConnectiveRx Leaders in Hub Services and Technology Named to 2025 PM360 ELITE 100

Kristine McGaughey and Steve Randall join annual list of 100 most influential healthcare professionals

WHIPPANY, N.J., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConnectiveRx, a leading provider of technology-enabled patient support and access solutions for specialty and branded medications, today announced that PM360, the premier information resource for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device sectors, has named two ConnectiveRx leaders to its 2025 PM360 ELITE 100 – defining the 100 most influential people in the pharmaceutical industry today.

Kristine McGaughey, Transformational Leader

Vice President of Implementation Kristine McGaughey leads the company's project management office, including a cross-functional discipline called Launch Excellence, and is charged with transforming how pharma brands can help patients navigate the prescription journey. Drawing from her personal experiences, she constantly pushes to innovate access systems, advocating for patient-initiated services that better align with today's consumer expectations and technological capabilities. "Kristine has distinguished herself as a transformational leader by building teams capable of navigating through complexity toward concrete, results-oriented solutions," noted ConnectiveRx COO Gwyn Plaskon.

Kristine is featured in an upcoming webinar, Unlocking the Gate: The Critical First 24 Hours of Patient Hub Engagement, where she will be in conversation with a patient access leader from a prominent pharmaceutical company. Learn more and register here.

Steve Randall, Strategist

By anticipating where healthcare technology is headed and building solutions today that can evolve for tomorrow, Chief Technology Architect Steve Randall epitomizes what it means to be a true strategist in pharmaceutical patient services. Noted ConnectiveRx CTO Don Ragas, "Steve's leadership philosophy emphasizes producing tangible results that contribute directly to enhancing patient access to therapy. His technology acumen and vision continue to strengthen ConnectiveRx's offerings, ultimately reducing the complexity in the prescription journey so patients can get on – and stay on – their medications."

The PM360 ELITE Awards recognize individuals and teams who make a significant impact on the life sciences and healthcare industries. The 2025 ELITE100 list was published in the May print issue of the magazine.

About ConnectiveRx

ConnectiveRx is a leading technology-enabled pharmaceutical services company that provides patient and provider support, access and adherence solutions for specialty and branded medications. The company's services include the industry's leading patient engagement and access platform (hub services), patient and provider adherence messaging, patient affordability programs, and the iconic Physicians' Desk Reference, now known as the Prescribers' Digital Reference. ConnectiveRx's wide array of services and innovative solutions accelerate speed-to-therapy and increase access and adherence resulting in improved outcomes for patients and healthcare overall. To learn more, visit www.connectiverx.com or follow us on LinkedIn @ConnectiveRx.

About PM360

PM360 is the premier, must-read magazine for marketing decision makers in the pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostics, and medical device industries. Published monthly, PM360 is the only journal that focuses on delivering the full spectrum of practical information necessary for product managers and pharmaceutical marketing professionals to succeed in the complex and highly regulated healthcare environment.

The journal's targeted and insightful editorial focuses on issues that directly impact critical decision making, including: Planning and implementation of cutting-edge strategies, trends, the latest technological advances, branding/marketing, advertising/promotion, patient/professional education, sales, market research, PR, and leadership. Additionally, the "360" in the title signifies the span of this critical, how-to info with personal and career insights for an enjoyable and thought-provoking read.

By providing the full circle of enriching content, PM360 is truly an indispensable tool for busy and productive marketing professionals to stay at the top of their game.

Media Contact

Shev Rush, ConnectiveRx, 1 2135034828, [email protected], www.connectiverx.com

SOURCE ConnectiveRx